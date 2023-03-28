Gear up like the pros with the new Xbox Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller – Core Red or Blue – News Center

Xbox today announced two new colors for the Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller – Core. Originally available in white since last year, the Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller – Core will now be available in vibrant new red and blue colors to help you stand out from your friends while enjoying its performance-focused features.

The Elite Series 2 – Core Wireless Controller is a premium controller that incorporates the essential components to meet the most important needs of competitive gamers and offers multiple options for gamers to choose how to play. Starting at €139.99, the blue and red Core controllers offer adjustable tension sticks, wraparound rubber grip, and trigger locks for shorter travel. As with all Elite controllers, players can enjoy unlimited customization and exclusive button mapping options through the Xbox Accessories app. They are already available in Spain for reservation in the Microsoft Store and will go on sale on April 11.

For more information on the Elite Series 2 Wireless Controller – Core in Red and Blue, check out the Xbox Wire post.

Tags: Elite Series 2 – Core, Elite Series 2 – Blue Core, Elite Series 2 – Red Core, Microsoft, Xbox