Pride Month is halfway through and all you can hear are the straights cheering for the purple hairy alligators, hoping they’ll be the last to be eaten. Well, not our favorite British fagot, Douglas Murray. His patience with the gender letter craze has completely run out and he shows this in every interview at the moment. We recently saw him impatiently in Triggernometry, where he subtly roots the existence of an LGBTQIA2S+ “community” until the negative consequence of the fob-invoking formula is fully exposed. He also came across as furious and despicable in an interview about Sam Smith’s Boring Shocker efforts, where a live queer hairflip tried to frame him as an angry white straight. But because we always like to be in the middle of the wrong, we have invited not only right-wing Hemu to this Stammcafe, but also left-wing lesbo Julie Bindel. Still, the bonscourt du Jour is definitely for Douglas: “I beg people to mistake their sexuality for some massively significant indicator that demands that other people not only respect them but give them some special due (…) Sorry love, you’re a celebrity.” No, you’re just gay.” The bar is open, poppers and pink vodka shots for everyone!

Douglas melts a snowflake with the word “sod”

“Alphabet people don’t interest me, they bore me enough”

Meanwhile, in the binary book world…