Gekko, the new VALORANT agent, will be presented this weekend

If the community of VALORANT I already wanted to enjoy the playoffs of the VCT Champions Tour: LOCK//IN, these have increased after the new announcement. Agent 22 of the shooter will be presented this weekend at the showmatch prior to the Grand Final of the event held in Brazil. This new character will be called Gekko, he is an initiator and, everything seems to indicate, he has a strong bond with Reyna. Gekko will be the first agent of the three that will reach VALORANT in 2023.

In the last teaser of VALORANT Brimstone, Sage, Jett, Reyna, and Neon are shown having a conversation via chat. During this exchange of messages, it seems that Reyna herself is the one who has the most relationship with the new agent and assures that she “trusts him.” Will Reyna and Agent 22 be a good combination? After this mini preview, it only remained to know when it would be presented for the first time and the setting is ideal. He shooter has confirmed that Gekko will perform at the showmatch of the VCT LOCK//IN FSet on Saturday, March 4. If the Grand Final of the first event of the year was already generating interest, the hype per appointment increases considerably.

Tarik and FRTTT will be the first to test Gekko

He showmatch will be led by the captains Tarik and FRTTT, but the rest of his companions are not yet known. Both players will be playing as Gekko in this friendly matchup and will be the first to show off their skills to the gaming community. VALORANT. To this day we only know his name and that he will be an initiator. In addition, the first statement detailed that he would be a character who would make us check the corners well and key to install the spyke. Everything seems to indicate that he will have some ability related to teleportation.

Gekko will be the first of three agents to reach VALORANT this year. The next one does not have a date yet, but it is known that it will be a sentinel. The big surprise will be the last of them, since his class was not confirmed, but he already made sure that it would not be a new one as speculation began on social networks.