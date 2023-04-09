Gen.G plays the villain to get their second consecutive LCK

The League of Legends Championship Korea (LCK) has Gen.G personified as the particular villain in their recent history. As much as the defending champion finished second in the regular phase, all eyes were on T1 after staying one map away from repeating the perfect season. Even KT Rolster, after years of ostracism, generated more expectations after the last Telecom War in which he starred. To the team coached by Go Dong-bin”score» no one considered him to be present, nor did they expect him. However, he has blown everything up like the Joker with a 1-3 win over Lee Sang-hyeok’s club.”Faker» to get his second LCK champion title.

Gen.G’s rise to his second title has been a race against himself. Despite their second position in the regular phase, the context of the team before T1 was not very encouraging due to the development of the playoffs. They won 3-1 against Hanwha Life Esports in the second round of the playoffs, but a 3-1 loss at the hands of the 10-time LCK champions didn’t hold much hope for the finals. Most of the predictions were in favor of a landslide victory for the three-time world champions. The defending champions started by first taking down KT Rolster in the bottom four with a 3-1 run. In favor of the Faker crowd was the fact that making mistakes at the most important moments is part of the KT idiosyncrasy. However, that victory was not a mirage.

If Gen.G got ahead it was thanks to an amazing Choi Hyeon-joon «Doran«. The top wanted to vindicate himself after being individually beaten in the past by both Kim Gi-in «Kiin», a player from KT Rolster, and Choi Woo-jie «Zeus», from T1. For this, the South Korean opted for a champion: Gragas. His performance with the Camorrista reminded how the champion was played in 2013 as a medium. Thanks to him, it was the same as Han Wang-ho «peanut» The first map started badly, invading when it was not necessary. Doran was being superior alongside Jeong Ji-hoon.”chovy» and their initiations decided each group fight or skirmish.

T1 thought that Doran’s performance with Gragas was an exception that proved the norm. Specifically, the one that indicated that his upper side of Summoner’s Rift was better. However, the Gen.G top once again said ‘here I am’, just like in the first map. The three-time world champions embraced their bot lane, this time consisting of Caitlyn and Lux. Lee Min-hyeong «Gumayusi» and Ryu Min-seok «Keria» had never lost to this duo, but there is always a first time for everything. With Peanut reaching 1,500 kills, the reigning South Korean champion was in for a party both on and off the Rift.

In any case, T1 threatened to return to the past. Specifically to 2013, when he traced back the first final he played in his history and the only one in which he had to win 2-0. With Zeus in low form, the team opted to give him the weak side with Sion. All the action was going to happen bot lane and it did. Gumayusi’s Jinx was the victory condition of the three-time world champions and Gen.G recognized it. He charged as hard as he could, but Faker and company had their backs more than covered. They responded at all times and, having blocked Doran’s Gragas, they were able to fight as a group just the way they like. That was how they put fear into the body with the 1-2.

T1 wanted to force the draw and opted for brute force. His first three champions picked from the red side were scary: Aphelios, Lee Sin, and Ahri. Three of the key characters in Gumayusi’s careers, Mun Hyeon-jun”Oner» and Faker were present. All or nothing at all. Chovy gave the surprise with Tristana and, although it was difficult for her to settle in the Rift at first, she later demonstrated her importance. All the advantage that the three-time world champions accumulated at the beginning was gone in a fight for the Ocean Dragon. Gen.G gave half of him two kills and from there he came back. Arriving at 24′, a triple murder of Kim Su-hwan «Peyz» put the defending champions face to face. The Demon King’s bold attempt to push the match forward ended up being a nail in his grave, as Gen.G punished the Demon King’s assaults to win.

Gen.G did not start as a favorite and has done bad so that no one ignores him again. They were Scar while T1 was Mufasa in the eyes of the public. Without exceeding brute force, but with elegance it has been how he has obtained the second LCK from him. A title that Peyz lifts at only 17 years old, with a good cover letter in finals -14/0/3 from KDA on the first map- and claiming that Gen.G has ceased to be “Ruler Esports”. A title that comes to Score practically ‘only’ as a coach after suffering so much as a coach. Now the South Korean champion wants to transfer this moment of grace to the Mid-Season Invitational (MSI) and avoid a disappointment like the one of the last worlds. Instead, T1 must use that rage to replenish at the MSI. There is still time to win it to match or improve his 2022, where he played all the finals.

