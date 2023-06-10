Gencknaar brings home the revolver to kill the former: “It was arrogant” (Genck)

A 45-year-old man from Genk has been suspended for 6 months after he threatened to kill the mother of his child with a revolver during her therapy session. The doctor raised the alarm.

The forty-year-old and his ex-wife were involved in a contentious divorce and custody of the children was a sensitive point for the man. During conversations with his care group, where he followed up on therapeutic sessions, he therefore made extreme death threats to his ex-wife. “If she manages to get custody overturned, I will destroy her. I already have a revolver at home and I have nothing to lose.”

His supervisor reported the statements, which prompted an investigation. “The victim perceived the threats as very serious. When his son came home, the child even said that his father was saving money for a gun.”

The police were sent to Jenkenar’s home for questioning, but things went wrong there as well. “He refused any cooperation and said he would kill the officers if they took him with him,” said the Tongren prosecutor. Eventually the young man was taken to the police station. But during questioning he started hustling. When he took his mobile phone and the inspector wanted to take it away, the man tried to free himself and kicked the inspector.

brain injury

His attorney did not dispute the threats, but said his client could do nothing about their aggressive behavior. “He had a serious traffic accident in South Africa in 2010, which put him in a coma for six weeks with a skull fracture. He suffered a brain injury that left him with problems with self-control and aggression. If If something happens, its fuses might blow, although it’s more bragging, ”it seemed.

The court in Tongren eventually sentenced the 40-year-old to six months in prison with suspended status and a fine of 800 euros, of which 280 euros were in effect.