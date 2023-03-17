Gene mutation that increases cancer risk linked to Orkney Islands

One in every 100 people with Orkney grandparents has a genetic mutation that increases their risk of breast and ovarian cancer, researchers said.

The findings by geneticists at the Universities of Aberdeen and Edinburgh are being presented to residents of Westray on Thursday night, with those in attendance being told that the scientists have linked a variant of the BRCA1 gene to the island.

Researchers detected the gene variant repeatedly in Orkney women with the cancers, and clinical genealogy proved that patients with the variant had family roots going back to Westray.

It is likely to have come from a founding individual on the island at least 250 years ago, said the article published in the European Journal of Human Genetics.

Professor Zosia Miedzybrodzka, Director of the NHS North of Scotland Genetic Service, said: “Developing cancer is not just about carrying the BRCA1 variant alone.

“There are many complex factors, and some people with genetic alterations will not get cancer.

“However, we know that testing and proper follow-up can save lives.”

Planning is now underway for a testing scheme, organized by NHS Grampian and funded by the charity Friends of Anchor, which will offer testing for the gene variant to anyone living on the tiny Scottish island with a Westray-born grandparent. , regardless of a family. disease history.

If the pilot is successful, the long-term aim is to offer everyone in Scotland a trial with a Westray-born grandparent if they want it.

Professor Miedzybrodzka said that, because it is hereditary, the gene variant can affect several family members.

“Risk reduction surgery, MRI breast screening starting at age 30 and lifestyle advice can improve the health of women with the gene,” she said.

“Men don’t have to take any specific action for themselves, but they can pass the gene on to female offspring.”

Everyone has the BRCA genes, but not everyone has mutations in them.

Hollywood star Angelina Jolie underwent a double mastectomy after discovering she was carrying a faulty copy of BRCA1, leading to greater awareness of the genetic defect.

She lost her mother to ovarian cancer, and carrying the faulty gene put her at high risk of getting both forms of the disease.

Around one in 1,000 women across the UK has a BRCA1 variant, but most breast and ovarian cancers are due to random gene damage.

More than 2,000 volunteers participated in the research and provided genetic data for the Orkney Complex Disease Study, known as Orcades.

It is part of the Viking Genes project, which aims to discover the genes and variants that influence disease risk.