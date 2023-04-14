General Hertz Pires do Nascimento assumes leadership of the Southern Military Command – Rádio Guaíba

General Fernando Jose Sant’Ana Soares Silva, who assumes the role of Chief of Staff of the Army, transferred the functions

The Southern Military Command (CMS) fulfilled, this Thursday, the leadership rite of passage, in a ceremony at the 3rd Guard Cavalry Regiment (3rd RCG), in the east zone of Porto Alegre. During the event, General Fernando Jose Sant’Ana Soares Silva transferred the position of Southern Military Commander to General Hertz Pires do Nascimento, who now leads 1/4 of the country’s ground troops.

According to the institution, Soares will go to Brasília, where he will play the role of Chief of Staff of the Army. In a statement, the general instructed his subordinates to remain in constant readiness.

“Keep your units in a high level of operational readiness, so that we are able to be employed anywhere the Brazilian nation needs, inside or outside the national territory”, declared the new Chief of Staff, who has already acted as a military observer of the United Nations in the civil war in Mozambique, military attache at the Brazilian Embassy in Suriname and deputy commander of the Peace Force in Haiti.

Also with experience in Haiti, where he headed the Psychological Operations and Civil Affairs Section in the United Nations mission, Hertz served as a liaison officer for the Brazilian Army with the United States Army Combined Arms Center and received training from the Treaty Organization of the North Atlantic (NATO). In the inauguration speech, the commander highlighted the professionalism of the CMS.

“I trust the personal quality of the soldiers. It is an extremely professional, dedicated staff with exemplary behavior. This is priceless,” said the general.

The mission of the CMS is to maintain sovereignty in the southern region of Brazil. To this end, they maintain 50,000 military personnel, 75% of the mechanized means existing in the land force, 18 general officers, 160 Military Organizations and 20 Tiros de Guerra.