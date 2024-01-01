Genetic medicine identifies seven families with dual cancer risk mutations

Elizabeth Melendez Garbanzo’s story began in 2018, when she was diagnosed with breast cancer. He went through surgery, chemotherapy and radiotherapy. Once he came out of that procedure, Dr. Gener Jiménez Jiménez, coordinator of the Department of Genetic Medicine at Calderón Guardia Hospital, recommended that he get tested to determine if there was a hereditary link to his cancer.

By then, she had not yet turned 50, so she was on average young for the onset of the disease, but one more thing alerted the doctor and that was that the patient confirmed that many of her relatives had breast and other cancer. There was cancer of the organs.

In September 2021 he got the news: He didn’t have any mutations that made him more likely to get cancer, I had two, two with completely different genes. This discovery inspired genetic studies throughout his family.

His Father inherited mutation in BRCA2 gene, short for “breast cancer 2” in English. Mutations in this gene not only nearly double the risk of breast tumors, but also increase the chance of ovarian cancer by 18%. This variation in the gene also increases, although to a lesser extent, the risk of cancer in the pancreas, fallopian tubes, and, in the case of men, the prostate.

During this, He inherited a mutation in the TP53 gene from his mother., which are much less common in Costa Rica and have more complex health effects. According to the National Cancer Institute (NCI) in the United States, mutations are believed to cause cancer cells to grow and spread throughout the body.

“The doctor explained to me that there was nothing in the world that I could have done differently so that I would not have suffered from this. Genetics cannot be chosen and there are no other options,” recalled this neighbor from San Sebastian in San Jose.

Like Melendez, seven other families in Costa Rica have members who have two mutations that predispose them to a higher risk of cancer. This condition greatly increases the chances of developing this disease, so the follow-up that must be done is more rigorous.

Are Seven families represent 0.64% of the 1,100 families Which has so far been analyzed by the Genetic Medicine Program of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund (CCSS), coordinated by Jiménez. This program brings together the laboratory of the National Children’s Hospital, where genetic analyzes are performed, and the Calderón Guardia Hospital, where patients are received and given genetic counseling by professionals in genetic medicine, psychology, nutrition, pharmacy and nursing. Is. These refer to the professionals that patients will need based on their risk.

Is this 0.64% more or less than what is seen in the world? According to Jimenez, it has been described around the world, but there is still a lack of studies to know whether it occurs more frequently than in other countries. It is in the process of analysis.

Melendez’s case is different, as she is the first in her family to have both mutations, given that one was inherited from each parent. Family analyzes revealed that her uncle and one of her cousins ​​have BRCA2 and on the maternal side, only her mother and she have the TP53 mutation. Jimenez pointed out that in other families studied, there are more members with two mutations in different genes.

The expert said there are cases like Melendez’s, where testing reveals two genetic mutations, but there have also been cases in which relatives developed breast cancer and other relatives developed colorectal cancer, and when they tested the family. They observed the presence of two mutations in different genes.

“The important thing about this is to analyze all the genes. If we had not done this, we would have missed genes that are of clinical importance. There are families that have people with the same mutation, with both or not with one, and that represents different risks, Jimenez said.

The geneticist gave the example of a family where in Costa Rica mutations coexist in the two most common hereditary risk genes: BRCA2, which increases the risk of tumors in the breast, ovaries, uterus, skin, pancreas and prostate, and ATM. , which increases. Possibility of colorectal cancer. In such cases, you should be more cautious while examining and analyzing different groups of organs.

In the case of TP53, Jimenez commented that the possibilities extend to multiple locations, so they may not only focus on the breast or ovary, but also “walk” through other organs such as the brain or pancreas.

She has two genetic mutations that increase her risk of cancer.

make a decision

With the news of already having both mutations, this teacher began to decide to go “one step further”, take care of his health and reduce his risk of developing other types of cancer. One of them was to follow Jimenez’s advice by undergoing a total bilateral mastectomy and having both breasts completely removed.

“At the time, these decisions seemed very harsh. I have already undergone surgery for cancer, very small, it was another world, but I didn’t hesitate at all, if there are genetics, we should take action,” he said.

This surgery was done in May 2022 and her ovaries were also removed. Those were difficult surgeries, she recalled, because she got radiation, she had very little tissue for breast reconstruction and they had to take tissue from her back. This process ended last August itself.

Delivering these tissues reduces the risk of tumors developing in these organs as much as possible, but you should also have more frequent medical appointments. This way, you remain in control and carry on with your daily activities.

These decisions are not mandatory. Each patient decides whether he or she wants to have the test, wait, or not have it; If you do, you may opt for surgery or repeat checkups. The intention is to avoid the presence of tumor as much as possible. This is something that would not be done with the general population, but given the risks it is offered to these people.

obstacles

Elizabeth Melendez has two mutations that predispose her to a higher risk of hereditary cancer. She already has breast cancer, but she knows she has an increased risk of cancer in other organs as well. Photography: Courtesy

The surgery Melendez underwent is to reduce the risk of having a mutation in the BRCA2 gene; There is no specific surgery to reduce the risk of impact with TP53. At the age of 52, this woman must undergo several tests to see if everything is going well, and act with treatment when any anomaly is detected.

These examinations include annual colonoscopy and gastroscopy, and MRI scans of the chest, brain, and whole body every two years. However, till date they have not been able to conduct a single MRI to see his condition.

As he explained, the MRI center has its own inclusion criteria, and since genetic medicine is something new, they do not do the same analysis and suggest doing an ultrasound beforehand, but in his particular case, due to genetic conditions, an MRI. Visualize your body parts that need to be improved. She has found no alternative even in private medicine, as the specific echo with the contrast she needs is not provided.

“There are people who don’t have that much knowledge within the fund itself. This is the only mistake. They don’t understand that the MRI is not diagnostic to see if I have cancer or not, but rather it is preventive and requires more thorough investigation.

“The stress of being diagnosed and being a cancer patient is already there. There is additional stress because there are mutated genes that could be time bombs in one’s body, and one expects services to understand, understand and facilitate this. But we are still in the early stages of this,” he said.

This is not the only case. in december 2022Katia Abarca, who has a mutation in the BRCA2 gene, explained that at the Max Peralta Hospital in Cartago they did not want to perform a mastectomy on the grounds that she did not have cancer and that patients suffering from the disease were a priority. It was very difficult for this neighbor of Llano Bonito de León Cortés to reach San José. Following his complaints, surgery was scheduled.

Jiménez indicated that, as far as possible, these patients receive all their attention in Calderón Guardia to avoid these situations, but this is not always possible with those who live very far from there. For this reason, health professionals in regional and peripheral health centers are also being educated.

He said, “We give all patients with our diagnosis a report where the guidelines we recommend are very specific, so that their primary care doctors can be informed about how often they need exams and what they need. Can get it.”

Both Jimenez and Melendez are confident that as time goes on and there is more widespread knowledge about genetic medicine, the way will be paved for these people in all health centers.