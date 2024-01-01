Geneviève de Fontenay’s granddaughter Adele cries while talking about her death

Geneviève de Fontenay dropped out on August 1, 2023. The woman in the hat created history at the Miss France contest. Although she was no longer part of the organization and had not taken care of the Misses for many years, she still kept an eye on the competition that made her famous. The circumstances of his disappearance have always been kept secret, but this Wednesday, January 17, his son Xavier de Fontenay decided to say more. “I would say she left out of boredom. She was just living for this competition and to be recognized.”The person presiding over the Mister France 2024 contest believes: “She had huge blisters on her feet that she didn’t want to get treated. Her heart was tired.”, Last July, Geneviève de Fontenay was admitted to hospital after feeling unwell at home. Three days later, he took his last breath.

The poignant tears of Adele, the granddaughter of Geneviève de Fontenay

“I was the last person to see him, two hours before he disappeared, so it was a real shock”The end of the show on C8 reveals Geneviève de Fontenay’s granddaughter Adele. “When I reached home, after two hours the doctors called. I picked up the call and reached there.” It was like the sky was falling on my head. “Literally actually, because we were in denial.”Xavier de Fontenay’s 27-year-old daughter explains, before specifying: “It’s true that she was declining, she was quite weak for two or three months, she was a bit ill, she wanted to go, but I think like many people, I didn’t want to go either.’ please accept”, The comments were also confirmed by his sister Agathe, who was also present on the set.

rest under this advertisement

“It’s still hard for me to talk about it”Geneviève de Fontenay’s granddaughter believes

“In the last moments, we didn’t talk much, it was quite touching”Overwhelmed with emotion, Adele explains with tears in her eyes: “It’s still hard for me to talk about it.” ,She wasn’t very gentle, we didn’t hug muchWe weren’t very touchy and actually, in that last moment, we hugged for two minutes and when I walked away, I had a kind of foreboding feeling.”The girl believes and goes away.