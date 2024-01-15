Genomic medicine improves treatment of ADD and TDH

Advances in genomic medicine are transforming the diagnosis and treatment of inherited diseases. Among them, autism spectrum disorders and their derivatives. This is how doctors explain it to us bring jose ignacioWith whom we have been able to discuss advances that could change the way many diseases are treated.

The Taxonomist: What inspired you to specialize in genetics and molecular medicine?

Professor Dr. Jose Ignacio Lao: There was a need to go deeper into the roots of diseases. Above all, to be able to act at its origin rather than continuing to treat its manifestations or symptoms.

TL: How do you think genomic medicine is changing the diagnosis and treatment of hereditary diseases?

Yes: Genomic medicine deals with the analysis of the molecular bases of diseases and, therefore, gets to the root of the problem. This is the most objective way to reach a diagnosis. The level of precision is so great that it is even leading to classification based on molecular grounds rather than classification based on clinical signs and symptoms. it is moving instead Define different clinical subtypes within each disease, There is no more accurate way to reach a diagnosis and move medicine toward maximum precision. When diagnosing and defining treatments, based on these subtypes, will be increasingly safe and more effective.

“Genomic medicine helps treat disorders like ADHD/A”

TL: What challenges are currently facing the field of predictive and preventive medicine as applied to anti-aging medicine?

Yes: On the one hand, work is being done taking into account that we do not all age in the same way, and that this will only unfold to us on a genetic basis. And on the other hand, consider epigenetics. This is the science that deals with understanding how environmental factors, habits and our lifestyle are able to leave an imprint that will determine how our genome will be expressed throughout life.

TL: What is your opinion on the use of genomic medicine in addressing pervasive developmental disorders such as autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD)?

Yes: Since these are conditions in which genes have been shown to have a high impact, actions based on genomic therapy should be necessary. Neither disorder is homogeneous, but there are distinct subtypes and each will require a different treatment and diagnostic approach. This is why most of the therapeutic options used for its control have failed and continue to fail. Recognition of this diversity should begin from the moment a clinical study is designed to assess the efficacy and safety of each candidate drug to be applied.

“Genetic causation is present in a very high percentage of AD/HD”

TL: How could genomic medicine help ADD?

Yes: AD/HD is a condition where a genetic cause is present in a very high percentage: 70%. Therefore, it is necessary to implement all this to guarantee the best care. On the other hand, there is diversity in the level of its presentations, since it is currently extended to 7 subtypes of AD/HD. Importantly, these differences are marked by the contribution of multiple genes. Each of them has a small, but valuable contribution, which ultimately characterizes these differences in their manifestations.

TL: Why is there more and more ADD?

Yes: In addition to genetic influence, 30% is mainly based on the influence of environmental factors that operate before conception and in the early stages of pregnancy. Regarding the increase in cases, the frequency of AD/HD has remained more or less stable, and the explanation for this increase is that we have learned to recognize it as such.

“Medicine will cease to be curative and become preventive”

TL: How do you think collaboration between academia, industry, and nonprofits can advance the progress of genomic medicine?

Yes: The priority is to promote the training of all professionals involved. Only in this way will we guarantee that it is implemented with the necessary rigor and that it will result in the benefits of the care provided. Nor should we forget support for research. To achieve this, a very direct and dynamic collaboration must be established between academia, industry and non-profit organizations To Administration.

TL: How do you see the future of genomic medicine in the coming years?

Yes: Protocols and clinical guidelines for action will be adapted and perfected based on genomics/proteomics/transcriptomics, metabolomics and epigenetics. Therefore, we will have true precision medicine.

TL: What impact do you think this will have on clinical practice and public health in general?

Yes: There will be a direct reduction in health expenditure involved in treating chronic diseases and their health complications. This budget will be used for prevention, protection and prolonging health. Medicine will stop being curative and become preventive. At this point, it will be an integral part of the future of medicine because, with advances in biomedicine and bioengineering, everything associated with it will promote active and healthy longevity of entire populations while having a profound impact on overall social health. structure.