Genshin Impact: When does patch 3.6 arrive?

Patch 3.6 will be coming to Genshin Impact in a few weeks. Mark the calendar as an update with interesting content is coming.

HoYoverse confirmed that the next big update of Genshin Impact is coming for free. The Chinese company released all the news about the Genshin Impact 3.6 patch, which will reach PlayStaton 5, PlayStation 4, PC, iOS and Android and will be named A Parade of Providence.

«Sorrows and joys are inseparable companions of life that gradually increase in the long river of history. Life is like a journey full of adversities, where love, beauty and wisdom are the medicine”, can be read in the description of the trailer for the new patch, which you can see here:

Among the novelties of Genshin Impact patch 3.6 is the arrival of 2 new characters, Baizhu and Kaveh, which will be accompanied by a new story in Sumero.

These are the characteristics of the new characters:

Baizhu 5 Star Patch 3.6

Vision: dendro

dendro Weapon: catalyst

catalyst Constellation: lagenaria

Kaveh (4 stars) from 3.6

Vision: dendro

dendro Weapon: greatsword

greatsword Constellation: paradise

But when will Genshin Impact patch 3.6 be released? Well, A Parade of Providence will be available on April 12, 2023. That’s right, in one week, all players will be able to enjoy the new content of this great multiplayer game.

