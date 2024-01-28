Gentrification in CDMX and the real problem that goes beyond expensive rents in Roma and Condesa

Gentrification: a dynamic that has expanded strongly in Mexico City. Colonia Condesa in June 2020. (Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)

The term gentrification seems to be expanding at the same pace as its meaning. Almost everyone in Mexico City knows what it is: Urban changes that cause displacement of residents in favor of new residents with greater purchasing power. In the case of the Mexican capital, remote work has brought a wave of ‘digital nomads’, mostly American or European citizens, who choose this metropolis as a destination because their money has more value than in their places of origin. Will be worth.

This dynamism began to be noticeable in neighborhoods such as La Condesa and Roma, both located in the central Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office. The main symptom was the increase in rents. Faced with demand from foreigners who could afford more money, tenants progressively raised costs. According to Homi, in the last year, rents in these two neighborhoods increased by 30% (vs. a 10%-15% increase in the rest of Mexico City). On the other hand, short-term rental prices increased by 40%.

They have already completed the grandeur of the Ermita building. They have entered the code for rental. The cheapest 14 thousand pesos for 25 square meters. The most expensive with 50 square meters is 22 thousand pesos. pic.twitter.com/aFQylqvn66 – Laura Sanchez Ley (@LauraSanchezLey) 28 January 2024

The rise of the industry has allowed companies like Airbnb, which is leading the movement, to promote increasingly expensive offerings that have become inaccessible even to people who have lived in those neighborhoods for many years. However, the gentrification process already has a group of defenders at the ideological level – in addition to business groups that benefit from higher living standards.

Faced with proclamations against displacement, these defenders say that gentrification increases investment, leads to progress and decisively contributes to the aesthetic improvement of the city: public spaces receive more care. Furthermore, he says the complainants aim to access cheap rents in areas that have always been expensive. However, this assumption creates a false dilemma: gentrification has, first of all, displaced people who already lived in those areas.

Reforma Norte (Tepito), Condesa Sur (Tacubaya), Nuevo Polanco (Granada), what other neighborhoods in CDMX do you know of that have been “renamed” by real estate agencies? pic.twitter.com/O9zlrZHrpW – AJ+espanol (@ajplusespanol) 19 March 2023

And, again, it can be established that the purpose of the Protestants is not to gain access to cheap rents in that area, but to warn of the dangers of this widespread process. Roma and Condesa have been the pioneers of a path that has no end. In January last year, a housing advertisement in Tepito attracted massive attention. The reason? UBK company publicized where the apartments for rent are located answer correction, The name exists, but it is uncommon to use it, as everyone knows the area only as Tepito.

The purpose of giving this appointment is to increase the price of housing. This is not the only case and housing is not the only factor that must be taken into account: the construction of squares and new buildings also comes at the expense of problems faced by local residents in particular – such as the construction of Plaza Mitiqah in Zoco. The city, with everything and the illegal cutting of trees.

Already determined to defend gentrification, many affirm that foreigners pay taxes and have the right to live in Mexico City, regardless of any impacts caused by their arrival. However, there is still a significant margin of collection yet to be covered.

Residents of the city of Zoco, Coyoacán, protest the opening of Plaza Miticah, south of Mexico City. (Gerardo Vieira/Nurfoto via Getty Images)

According to Fernando Valdovinos, director of Fixat, the tax office, up to 10 thousand digital nomads in Mexico (out of about 90 thousand present in the entire country) do not yet contribute to the collection: “They do not pay taxes, and many Among them there is an interest in living in Mexico while adhering to fiscal rules and they can do so, becoming an important source of contribution to the treasury, since it is calculated that the income of these foreigners per month is 4 to 5 thousand dollars, about 70. thousand pesos per month,” he said. For El Universal last November.

That same month, the government of Mexico City, voiced by the current president, Martí Batres, announced a bill to reform the tourism law of the Federal District and, thereby, regulate companies such as Airbnb. Among other aspects, it will try to offer housing to city residents, limiting housing hoarding by digital applications. and monitor the quality of services. There has been no progress on this since then. The current average rent throughout Mexico City, including gentrified areas and areas that are not yet gentrified, is 15 thousand pesos per month.

