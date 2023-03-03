‘George and Tammy’: Series with Jessica Chastain is now available on Paramount +

the praised series ‘George and Tammy’starring Jessica Chastain It is Michael Shannonis now available on Paramount+.

Production was launched today, march 02on the platform streaming.

‘George and Tammy’ is a biographical miniseries based on the book by Georgette Jones, daughter of a super popular American country music couple. Superstars Tammy Wynette (Chastain) and George Jones (shannon) had a long and complicated relationship that resulted in several hit singles. Tammy is remembered as the “First Lady of Country Music” with one of the best selling songs in the medium, Stand by Your Man. In turn, George was recognized for his unique voice and the anthem He Stopped Loving Her Today, remembered as the greatest country song of all time. The plot explores the backstage of the couple’s musical career and their personal family conflicts that ended up on television and in the pages of newspapers and magazines.

Remember the trailer:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DjrEeuQ5838

Take the time to watch:

Steve Zahn, Tim Blake Nelson, Kelly McCormack, Katy Mixon, Robert Morgan and others star.

It’s worth remembering that, for her portrayal of Tammy, Chastain earned a Golden Globe nomination and took home the SAG Award for Best Actress in a Limited Series.