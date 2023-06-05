Geraint Thomas hints at a new grand tour in 2023, but is a bit confused: “I could only drink half the beer!”

Geraint Thomas is “finally” home after an exhausting Giro, which saw Briton Primoz Rogtic finish second. But the INEOS rider is already thinking about his next goals.

After he has recovered from the grueling tour of Italy. “To be honest, I’m a broken man,” Thomas said on his Watts Occurring podcast. “Not that we had a crazy night, but the body just says stop. I could only finish half a beer because my stomach was upside down from all the gel in the last week of the Giro. Climbing time trial? I felt it a mile before the peak, I couldn’t keep pushing. That was a moment I thought nonsense for a while.

Fortunately, the atmosphere within his team was great. “It was the best Grand Tour team, especially in terms of vibe. All eight guys were great. So what disappointed me the most was that I couldn’t make it.” Respect, because he used to drive there. He said: rohan dennis is getting better, But then I told him: he just can’t handle you,

and now? “A week with the family, maybe two coffee rides together. The British Championships are my next race. The World Cup is also a big target, as it is in Great Britain, and possibly the Vuelta. But we’ll see.