Gerard Ekdom: ‘The inventor of the telephone has done something’

While my eldest son Lennon was recently waiting for The Phone to become a hit, it occurred to me that the telephone is one of the most famous instruments in pop music. It is a symbol of loneliness, hope, possibilities and the conversation that should have happened. Only the inventor of that device should know what he did with this invention in 1876.

trinity

band made about that inventor Sweet Already a hit: Alexander Graham Bell. Some cancellations have happened in pop music. Famous phone numbers popped up, such as 634-5789, a classic soul hit from 1966. In this song, Wilson Pickett wants to let his sweetheart know he can always be called and repeats the number so many times that they must know. band The Time from Prince’s Stables also scored with 777-9311 in the 80s and in the late 70s you often heard Dutch band Trinity’s telephone number 002.345.709 (that’s my number) on Dutch dance floors. Losing a phone number was also not convenient and there are good examples of this.

on the phone

Aside from Milli Vanilli’s Baby, Don’t Forget My Number, it was mainly Billy and Ricci who couldn’t miss Phil Collins and Steely Dan’s song, respectively. One-way telephone conversations are often the most beautiful. Like in Home on Mondays by The Little River Band. “Can you guess where I’m calling from? Las Vegas Hilton”.