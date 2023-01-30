Gerard Piqué booed in Mexico during streamers gala

***In this article you will be able to know the details of the booing of former Barcelona defender Gerard Piqué at the ESLAND

During the ceremony held at the National Auditorium of Mexico, where the best content creators from the Spanish-speaking communities were awarded, one of the news of the night was the massive booing of Gerard Piqué.

The now businessman and president of the Kings League was the protagonist of covers once again. This time it was due to the reaction of the Mexican public to his appearance when his partner and friend, Ibai Llanos, was featured among the nominees for “Best Talk Show.”

At the time of the nomination, some clips of the program that Llanos does on Twitch were shown and in one of those his interview with Piqué appears. At the moment, the entire room began to repudiate the former defender of the Spanish team and Barcelona.

Photo: Catherine Steenkeste/NBAE via Getty Images. Piqué was also seen during the NBA games that were in Paris last week

Apparently the whole episode between the Catalan and Shakira has not yet been forgotten, a subject that has been under scrutiny for the Colombian song with the Argentine producer Bizarrap.

Meanwhile, Ibai, who is a partner with Piqué in an E-Sports team called Koi, sand won the award for “Best Streamer of the Year” and “Best Event of the Year”. The Spaniard who began as a League of Legends narrator, is one of the most important Spanish-speaking content creators in the world.

The event itself was orchestrated by the youtuber and streamer TheGrefg and this was the second edition. ESLAND is an acronym for Spain, Latin America and Andorra.

Gerad Piqué under the magnifying glass

The former Blaugrana central defender was also the subject of conversation the same weekend. Sunday was the birthday party for his youngest son, Sasha. The little boy turned eight years old and spent the day with his father.

Gerard picked up his two children at Shakira’s house, in Barcelona, ​​and they spent the afternoon together. Father and mother did not see each other during the family truce.

The same week Piqué, in addition, He made his relationship with Clara Chía official, as confirmed by himself on his Instagram account.