Gerard Piqué on cheating on Shakira: ‘True to myself’

Gerard Piqué and Shakira’s marriage came to an end in June 2022 with everything it was entitled to: Betrayal, shades in songs, new girlfriend, stadium singing for Piqué…. In a new interview with the Spanish newspaper El País, the former player decided to talk a little about the situation, without going into too much detail, in addition to stating that he tried to protect his children, Sasha and Milan, so as not to be affected by the separation that became something very media.

“I will not give an opinion (about the separation). Everyone has their responsibility to do the best for their children. It’s about protecting them. This is the job of parents with their children. I’m focused and that’s my role as a father.”

In another part, Piqué said that he is “wanting to be true to himself” and will not spend any money to clean up his image, all in the best ‘whoever knows me knows’ style. Shakira’s ex, who is in a relationship with her ex-lover, Clara Chía, said that, after all this, “he knew how to preserve happiness”:

“I keep doing what I want. On the day I die, I’ll look back and hope I’ve always done what I wanted. I want to be true to myself. I’m not going to spend money cleaning up my image. The people I like and the ones I love are the ones who know me. I don’t care about the rest. I spend my energy on being with my loved ones and giving them what I have. I am really happy. There were changes in my life and I knew how to preserve happiness.”

WITCH ON THE BALCONY

Much has been said about the witch who Shakira placed it on the balcony of his house in Barcelona, ​​opposite the house of his former mother-in-law Montserrat Bernabéu. The singer never wanted to comment on the typical Halloween ornament in the interviews she gave. But now the meaning of the witch is known.

While some people commented that she could be calling her former mother-in-law a witch, others claimed it could be some kind of ‘protection’ against bad omens.

However, according to the program “El Gordo y la Flaca” the witch is actually Shakira herself, and a way for her to throw a hint at Gerard Piqué’s mother.

A source said that Shakira learned from her children Milan, 10, and Sasha, eight, that her ex-mother-in-law used to refer to her that way: ‘the witch’.

According to the news, the witch has already been removed from the balcony. An informant stated that it is because she is already preparing for the trip to the United States with her family.

VILLAIN?

After the news in the Spanish press that states that Gerard Pique and his lawyers prepare a defamation suit against Shakira because of the allegations in his songs and the criticism that he and his family have been receiving since the Colombian singer decided to expose his truth, a well-known friend of the former couple, journalist Jordi Basté, broke his silence about this whole situation.

Interviewed on TVE’s “Late Show”, presenter Marc Grió wanted to know how this friendship turned out after the separation of Shakira and Piqué, and he did not hesitate to side with the former Barcelona player.

“I know Shakira, but my friend is Piqué,” he said.

And it wasn’t just that. Basté complained that the singer left Gerard as the villain of the story, when ‘the villain could be her’.

“Gerard Piqué has not spoken about his split from Shakira. He became the movie’s bad guy, and until we know all the details, we wouldn’t need to say that. Because in life everything has nuances. And some will be surprised. And perhaps it is just the opposite of what has been explained, especially with regard to his personal life, ”he justified.

Recently another friend of Piqué, who did not identify himself, told the Spanish press that Shakira and Piqué’s marriage had already ended more than a year ago when they decided to issue the statement in June last year.

At the time the source commented that it was something that no longer had salvation ‘for a series of factors’.

Shakira can’t wait to move to Miami, in the United States, with her children. According to the Spanish press, this will happen at the beginning of April. But besides Shakira, the ex’s family, Gerard Piqueis also anxious to ‘get rid’ of the singer and all the harassment they have been receiving since the couple’s controversial separation.

According to journalist Sandra Aladro, from the Spanish program “Ana Rosa”, Piqué’s mother, for example, Montserrat Bernabéu is fed up with being harassed in the streets and seeing the amount of paparazzi and reports at the door of her house, since she lives on the same street as Shakira in one of Barcelona’s most upscale neighborhoods.

“Shakira has wanted to leave for a long time and she hasn’t left because of her father, but Piqué and his family also want her to leave now. They know this is going to happen and they have the possibility to travel to Miami to see these children ”, she justified, claiming that the trip was never an impediment.

The presenter also assured that Piqué’s parents couldn’t be happier to see Shakira ‘take that flight to Miami’, although they already miss Milan and Sasha, the 10-year-old and eight-year-old children of the former couple.

“The relationship and the tension are so great that they believe that the best medicine is that the sooner the change happens, it will be better for everyone… now the children are in a very ugly situation”, said Aladro.

Shakira said in an interview with Mexican journalist Enrique Acevedo that her children are her priority and they have given her the strength to move forward.

“Now I feel complete because I feel that I depend on me and I also have two children that depend on me, so I have to be stronger than a lioness,” she said.

