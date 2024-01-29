Gerardo Arteaga is already in Monterrey and explains why he left Europe

After leaving Santos in 2020 to live a life of adventure old continent with Belgium to GenkHe mexican defense, Gerardo Arteagareturns to Liga MXBut he doesn’t do it to Albiverdes or the America it was intended for, he does it to striped,

Thus, this element has already arrived Monterey During this Monday night, will be presented on Tuesday BBVA As a new gang player.

Why are you leaving Europe?

Upon arrival at Monterrey Airport, Gerardo Arteaga The press questioned him, asking him his reason for leaving Europe and coming to Liga MX while still young to continue the challenge of succeeding in the old continent.

The defender explained that it was not an easy decision, but at the same time he believes it was not a mistake to accept the offer from Raidos, which he considers a great team because he was in it. Area,

“Why not? For me Rayados is a very big team here in Mexico and I was given the opportunity to come and why not accept it. Coming here was hard, as well as the decision to make it. Of course it was, it was not something easy. “Yeah, I talked to my family about it, but I’m very happy to get to Mexico.”

“At the time I was thinking like that, I decided to come at this time and why not? Monterrey is a very great team, I don’t see it as any bad, poorly made decision.”

Similarly, Arteaga explained the reason why today he is with Rayados and not with them America one of two Saints, teams that wanted to bring him back; even they talked Shivajbut what happened was None of them wanted to pay Genk $7 million,

“Because I think Rayados was the one who was interacting with me from the beginning, I’ve known Rayados since I was at Santos, I think he’s a rival I’ve always loved and Above all, the city too.”

Arteaga said he is very good physically and football-wise, so he can make his debut when coach Fernando Ortiz decides, thus making his debut for Albiazul against America next weekend. Aztec,