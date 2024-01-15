Germany: How recession fears increase tensions between the old and new economies

image Source, getty images caption, It’s been two decades since Germany shed the label of “the sick man of Europe,” but the phrase is making a comeback.

As if it were a curse, everything that could have gone wrong for Germany in recent times has gone badly.

Its industry is suffering the longest shock in its history – even surpassing the 2008 financial crisis –, its exports face fierce competition in the global market and economists say That its growth has escaped recession only because of formal technology.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner denied that these problems had hit Germany… The “Sick Man” of Europe.

But, according to economists, The weakness of Europe’s largest economy highlights structural problems Which cannot be solved in the short term.

The first is energy. Its price affects not only the costs of companies and their international competitiveness. Consumers are also hurt by high prices for everything from rice to gasoline.

“Right now, when you and I are talking, Not even a single cubic millimeter of gas passes through Nord Stream, this is beyond comprehension For Germany,” explains Javier Díaz-Jiménez, economist and professor at the IESE Business School.

image Source, getty images caption, Nord Stream took five years to build and cost US$11 billion.

The purpose of this connection was to transport natural gas from Russia to Germany via the Baltic Sea. Providing affordable energy to the entire economy.

But after the attack on Ukraine and Europe’s break with Putin Germany lost its main supplier.

old economy

“All business models of industrial Germany and indeed the entire society were Based on the availability of abundant and cheap hydrocarbons without any limits, which were to come through Russian gas pipelines”says Diaz-Jimenez.

“We lived in a world where money could buy you whatever you wanted from whoever you wanted. But in today’s world, no. Now, keeping the money is useless to you. You must have money and friends” and clearly Russia is no longer a partner of any European nation.

“All those business models based on abundant, cheap and dirty energy are now suffering,” the IESE economist says.

image Source, getty images caption, BMW, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, Opel, Porsche and Volkswagen are some of the car brands that have factories in Germany.

The decision was the last straw for German companies shut down nuclear power plants by country.

And the most famous German brands, which traditionally sell in huge quantities Automobile, Machinery and Pharmaceutical, Chemical and Electronic ProductsThey go through tough times.

“We are used to these big brands from the past and we want to do everything possible to have them in the future,” says Verena Posder, a successful German businesswoman.

and sometimes we put We put too much energy into preserving what we have (rather than) investing in new things.“, explain.

“I’m afraid we’ll miss the future because “We take very little risk.”,

Posder, who is also president of the German Startup Association and founder of children’s app developer Fox & Sheep, believes what is needed is a “change in mindset.”

image Source, Patricia Lucas/Verena Posder caption, Verena Posder, president of the German Startup Association, says a change in mindset will benefit the economy.

the greatest example of Friction between old and new economy This has been given concrete shape by the automobile sector.

“is germany A world full of mechanical engineers is about to cease to exist Mechanical and that becomes digital, computerized,” says Diaz-Jiménez.

Remember, an old car has nothing to do with the technology and operation of an electric vehicle.

For Alvaro Anton, General Director of Iberia of the firm Aberdan “Global shift towards electric vehicles “This has two significant negative impacts.”

“First, Germany produces more vehicles with internal combustion engines than electric vehicles. Second, protectionism in many export markets that are important to Germany weakens its competitiveness abroad“, explain.

China, from customer to competitor

And this is another reason why the German economy is in recession.

It is not just that their Competitors have cheaper energy. It also happens that one of your main customers is in trouble, China is no longer growing like before and that means it is also purchasing less.

Economists talk about Germany losing its leadership position in areas over which it has always dominated.

image Source, getty images caption, Exports have traditionally been the strength of Germany’s economy, but they are declining.

Rafał Olszyna-Marzis, an international economist, tells the BBC, “The old German model was friendly relations with Russia second to ensure cheap energy, with China second to ensure a large market, and the United States for its own security needs. Was dependent on the protection of Mundo. J. Safra Sarasin in Sustainable AM.

But now, the Asian giant has quickly moved up the value chain Competes directly with Germany in some of its key industriesAs is the automotive industry.

“China ranks fourth in German goods exports. Therefore, China’s economic weakness is felt more in the German economy than in others. And as Chinese companies have managed to climb the innovation ladder, China is no longer just an export market, but also a competitor,” says Martin Volberg, senior economist at Generali AM.

He further said, “German car manufacturers have to move forward in the field of electric vehicles.”

high salary

“In the current situation Shortcomings of German economy exposed, The export-oriented growth model becomes a burden at a time of weakness in global activity, geopolitical uncertainty and shifting needs,” says Wolberg.

Many fear that a large share of the traditional sectors in which Europe’s driving force had a competitive advantage, Due to low salary they are going to go to Asia or Africa. Thus, innovation will be key to growing the German economy again.

“German society will have to be changed again, Something that it has done very well in the past, it has been able to overcome World War II, unify East Germany, and now it has to turn again to its core workforce, which is its engineers,” Diaz. -Jiménez says…

image Source, getty images caption, Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s chief of staff, Wolfgang Schmidt, said Germany is not in recession and its economy is expected to grow in 2024.

All these upheavals have affected the population.

According to Moritz Schularich, president of the Kiel Institute of World Economy, “Unhappiness is not primarily due to the current economic situation, but deep cultural malaiseAnd also uncertainty and fear.”

“There’s a lot of suffering,” Decision.

The Germans see the time of strong growth and prosperity coming to an end. Other than this, Funding to protect homes and businesses during energy crisis is being withdrawnWhich is affecting the pocket.

“Germans complain about the lack of investment in infrastructure and general maintenance of public services. He Growing demographics and strict budget rules make change difficult about the situation over the next decade,” explained Azad Zangana, senior economist for Europe at Schroders.

rise of the far right

Economic discontent has contributed to the political rise of the far-right AfD party, considered anti-immigration. amid labor shortageThis is something that worries business leaders like Christian Klein, CEO of software giant SAP.

“We are now completely against any form of extremism because we need to attract incoming talent for innovation to boost the economy.”

There are many factors in Germany’s favor. First, Greater fiscal discipline that gives the administration room for investment In the new economic model. Then there is the mentality of their companies and the excellence of their employees.

It seems that the country has realized that the world has changed and it can no longer continue as before.

in the second row Thousands of innovative companies are waiting that can give the world the fifth economy The sure boost you need.