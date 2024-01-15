Germany: How recession fears increase tensions between the old and new economies

image Source, getty images

caption,

It’s been two decades since Germany shed the label of “the sick man of Europe,” but the phrase is making a comeback.

As if it were a curse, everything that could have gone wrong for Germany in recent times has gone badly.

Its industry is suffering the longest shock in its history – even surpassing the 2008 financial crisis –, its exports face fierce competition in the global market and economists say That its growth has escaped recession only because of formal technology.

Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, German Finance Minister Christian Lindner denied that these problems had hit Germany… The “Sick Man” of Europe.

But, according to economists, The weakness of Europe’s largest economy highlights structural problems Which cannot be solved in the short term.

