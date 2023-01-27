Get 59% Off Logitech’s Deluxe League of Legends Gaming Headset

The best gaming headset options are far from cheap, but you can’t buy Logitech’s League of Legends G PRO X for less than half the price. While the idea of ​​a LoL gaming PC setup probably won’t be everyone’s cup of tea, themed tins pack an audio twist that will benefit your entire Steam library.

On Amazon, the League of Legends Logitech G PRO X is down from $129.99 to $52.99, thanks to a whopping 59% discount. If you’re a fan of LoL, you’re probably already considering picking up the headset for that fact alone, but its eye-catching blue paint job and gold bands should appeal to anyone who loves pretty peripherals.

Of course, the Logitech G PRO X’s LoL coat of paint arguably isn’t nearly as impressive as its specs, boasting 7.1 surround sound capabilities and 50mm drivers. That’s not to say that other important factors like comfort take a backseat, as the memory foam ear cushions on the headset will keep you in the game for longer, whether you’re into League or any of the other best games on the market. PCs that exist.

The G PRO X has a detachable microphone, and you’ll probably take it off if you already have a fancy desktop microphone. That said, Logitech’s Blue Voice technology can trade blows with some standalone solutions, and could bring a whole new level of clarity to your voice chat if it replaces a cheap and gleeful capture device.

If you’re looking for a reason to pick up Logitech’s plush League of Legends headset, you could use the release of Motive’s Dead Space Remake as an excuse. The horror game’s revamp has virtually nothing in common with Riot’s MOBA, but the headset’s audio capabilities improve the USG Ishimura’s harrowing sounds tenfold.

If you sign up for Amazon Prime, you’ll be able to get this Logitech headset with next-day delivery, and signing up for a 30-day trial means you won’t have to pay extra. We suggest getting the G PRO X sooner rather than later, and the deal will only stand while supplies last.