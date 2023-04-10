Get a special Lapras with the new Pokémon GO event

The new event of Pokémon GO, Heroic Sage, will give away a new special Lapras for all players.

Pokémon GO continues to be updated with new content. Now this week the mobile game will welcome a new event: Wise Heroics. Thanks to this event, players will be able to help Blanche to get a special lapras As a reward. Do you want to know all the details? Here we tell you.

Ready to be heroes? Blanche, leader of Team Erudite, would never ask for help, but she could use a little support! Get ready to be mystical heroes with the Research Tasks event and learn about the evolution of Pokémon. pic.twitter.com/pUjDUQd0QK – Pokémon GO Latin America (@PokemonGoAppLA) April 6, 2023

The new event in Pokémon GO Heroic Wise will start on Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. local time and will end on Monday, April 17 at 8:00 p.m. local time.

These are the event bonuses:

Double XP: for evolving pokemon.

for evolving pokemon. Two Candies ++: guaranteed to evolve Pokémon.

guaranteed to evolve Pokémon. The Bait Modules: activated during the event will last for three hours.

activated during the event will last for three hours. Tasks focused on evolving and capturing Pokémon: they can be completed to earn Stardust and evolution items.

they can be completed to earn Stardust and evolution items. Temporary investigation: there will be one available throughout the event to get a Magnetic Lure as a reward.

Niantic announced that Heroic Wise will have a special investigation with Blanche, the leader of Team Wisdom. Upon completing said research, you will be rewarded with a special Lapras. It should be noted that you do not need to be a member of Team Wisdom to be able to complete this investigation.

These are the characteristics of the investigation of the special Lapras:

Trainers who complete the research will receive a Lapras encounter with a Blanche accessory.

This is the only way to find Lapras wearing a Blanche accessory this season.

If you’re lucky, you might even come across this Lapras in shiny version.

How about? Will you participate in this event? Would you like to have that Lapras? Tell us on social networks.

In other news, the Pokémon GO community continues to be upset about the changes to Remote Raid Passes. You can read the complaints from the community here.