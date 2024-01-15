Get back the color of black clothes with the leaves of this popular vegetable

keep clothes together Colour Mixing or keeping it on the same tone can be one of the most difficult tasks; mainly when we talk black clothes Due to this situation, we know that a solution must be found to maintain their color and perhaps there is a way in which you will only need one sheet popular vegetable Which you surely know well: the chard

What is chard?

chard is a subspecies of beta vulgaris Which makes it part of the same group as beets, beets, and sugar beets. The difference is that instead of its roots, its leaves are used more. However, it is still good in every way and even more so because of its benefits. However, one reason it is becoming more popular is that it is an alternative Ideal for helping your black clothes regain their color.

How can I use chard to bring back the color of my black clothes?

You need

a bunch of chard

Water

Chard is a green leaf that will be a great ally of yours in bringing back color to your black clothes. Photo: Special

Process

what we will do is place chard Place it in a large container to fill with boiling water. We will let it rest for a few minutes and after that time what we will do is replace our Clothes And let it soak for less than an hour. It is very important to highlight that the water must be boiling for this to work.

After time, we wash it with cold water and let it dry in a shady place. And voila, you will see that the dark color of your garment has returned and it will look as if it was never removed.