get free new skins, emotes and other rewards in February 2023

Considering the collaborations that have been dating in Fortnite for a few days now, It would not be strange if we wanted to find any possible promotion that would allow us to get hold of some of their objects for the exact amount of zero euros. Fortnite’s free rewards promotions are something that has been the order of the day in the game almost since it was released and, therefore, my intention is to collect all the ones that exist each month in this type of article.

In the information that you will be able to find here, I am going to focus on collect all the skins, rewards and free items that you can get in Fortnite throughout this same month of February 2023. Therefore, below I leave you with all the details of the promotions that are active with the aim that you do not miss any and you can get the most out of the matter. Let’s go to trouble

Free items from the Dragon Ball and Fortnite crossover

The new crossover of the game it is already available ✍

✍ We can get up to two exclusive graffiti: one of Piccolo and one of Gohan ✅

✅ Below, I leave you with an image of them so you can take a look at them ✅

✅ To get them, it will suffice play on the Creative mode map that has been released in the game for this collaboration ❗

❗ The code with which you can access the island is the following: 5642-8525-5429 . 👈

. 👈 Starting today, January 31, at 3:00 p.m. you can get the Gohan Beast graffiti 1️⃣

you can get the Gohan Beast graffiti 1️⃣ Starting February 7 at the same time you can get the Piccolo Orange graffiti 2️⃣

At the moment these are the only promotions that are active this month of February 2023 in Fortnitebut I remind you that I will keep this article updated with any news that arises in this regard so that you are aware of all the ones that are coming out throughout the month.