Get lots of free rewards on Pokémon Scarlet and Purple with these new codes! – Pokemon Scarlet/Purple

Pokémon Scarlet and Purple is on a roll with the rewards codes, since, if we recently left you one to get Palafin, now they have released a few new ones for the European Championship. Since we cannot miss the opportunity to get great prizes, in the following guide we leave you all the necessary information. Let’s go there!

Mystery Gifts in Pokemon Scarlet and Purple

Although not all the codes are related to the championship, we also leave you the ones that are currently active so that you can redeem them all together:

0C1CV1CT0RGAV1N : The Palafin by Gavin Michaels

: The Palafin by Gavin Michaels CATCHBYBALL : 5 Luxury Balls, 5 Mesh Balls, 5 Diving Balls, 5 Sunset Balls, 5 Shift Balls and 5 Speed ​​Balls

: 5 Luxury Balls, 5 Mesh Balls, 5 Diving Balls, 5 Sunset Balls, 5 Shift Balls and 5 Speed ​​Balls REV1VE : 5 Repellents Max

: 5 Repellents Max LEVEL UP : 10 Rare Candies

The code to get Palafin will be active until the day April 18thwhile the rest are available until the October 2, 2023.

How to redeem Mystery Gifts

From the “X” menu, we select the option “Pokeportal” and “Mystery Gift.” If you do not have the console connected to the internet, it will connect.

Have two options: receive online or by code or password. In this case, we would select the second one, but the first one is used to get, for example, the special Pikachu.

We wrote the code that we want to exchange and that’s it. We will have automatically received our prize and we will be able to use it.

Every time new codes come out we will update the information so that you do not miss out on any free rewards and you can get the most out of your adventure through Paldea. The Pokemon Company usually releases very interesting rewards from time to time and on some occasions even exclusive and limited copies.





