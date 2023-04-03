Get mentions in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: what are they and how do you get them?

The mentions in the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 They are awards that we obtain in games for carrying out very specific actions. In this guide to Fortnite we tell you what are mentions and how do you get it. Keep reading just below to find out:

What are mentions in Fortnite and how to get them

Fortnite mentions are awards that we get in the middle of the games for carrying out practically any type of action. Dealing a lot of damage to enemies with a specific type of weapon, destroying structures on the stage, or eliminating a certain number of opposing players will give us mentions with which we will earn some additional experience for the feat.

Enlarge Varied actions such as killing with a headshot, recovering a shield or destroying structures in the same game will make us get mentions

In the game there are more than three hundred different mentions so, as we have told you, practically any action that we can think of will have a mention as a prize. Searching a lot of chests, dealing a lot of damage with assault rifles, getting multiple eliminations or catching fish are several examples of actions that are awarded with their corresponding mention and additional experience.

Team Fight is a game mode that is very useful for getting mentions performing virtually any action imaginable. The goal is simply to take out more opponents than the enemy team, and since there are respawns, we can play aggressively without fear of dying. It is not difficult to obtain mentions and we do not recommend “farming” them either. on purpose, since playing normally enough to go obtaining mentions and thus advance in the progress of the corresponding Milestone of this season.

With this brief guide you already know what mentions are in Fortnite and how they are obtained; We hope that it is clear to you. As always, remember that in our Fortnite guide we help you with many other aspects of the game, including how to get experience to level up quickly or how to complete all the Missions.