Get mentions in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: what are they and how do you get them?

The mentions in the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4 They are awards that we obtain in games for carrying out very specific actions. In this guide to Fortnite we tell you what are mentions and how do you get it. Keep reading just below to find out:

What are mentions in Fortnite and how to get them

Fortnite mentions are awards that we get in the middle of the games for dealing damage to enemies with different types of weapons. In other words: if we are doing damage because we shoot -and obviously hit- enemies with different types of weapons until we reach a certain amount, the game awards us with a mention of specialist in that type of weapon and we gain some additional experience for the feat.

Earn Weapon Mastery Commendations by dealing a lot of damage with the same type of weapon in a single match

These are all weapons specialist commendations that we can obtain in the games of Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4:

Shotgun Mastery

Explosives Mastery

Assault Rifle Mastery

Marksman Rifle Mastery

Spike Mastery

Gun Mastery

SMG Mastery

In addition to these weapon mastery commendations in Fortnitethere are also others that consist of obtaining several of them in the same game:

With the two hands – Earned 2 different Weapons Specialist commendations in the same match during Chapter 4 – Season 2.

urban ability – Earned 3 different Weapons Specialist commendations in the same match during Chapter 4 – Season 2.

Metropolitan Master – Earned 4 different Weapons Specialist commendations in the same match during Chapter 4 – Season 2.

Electro-expertise: Earned 5 different Weapons Specialist commendations in the same match during Chapter 4 – Season 2.

Professional Skill – Earned 6 different Weapons Specialist commendations in the same match during Chapter 4 – Season 2.

Brave of Vertigo– Earned 7 different Weapons Specialist commendations in the same match during Chapter 4 – Season 2.

Team Fight is a game mode that is very useful for getting mentions inflicting a lot of damage with different types of weapons. The goal is simply to take out more opponents than the enemy team, and since there are respawns, we can play aggressively without fear of dying.

