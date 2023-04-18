get points for doing tricks with a motorcycle

We are approaching the equator of Chapter 4 – Season 2 of Fortnite, and like every Tuesday we have a juicy update that throws new missions in our faces. They are not as powerful as missions to unlock the skin of Eren Jaegerbut yes to continue our path through the Battle Pass.

Nails week 6 missions who once again invite us to get hold of one of the genuine and futuristic MEGA motorcycles of this season for the purpose of get points for doing tricks with a motorcycleup to a total of 100,000.

Many will remember the bug to get millions of points with a dirt bike in seconds. However, these new motorcycles are not capable of it. Although the goal is much smaller and much more affordable. Achieving it in just one or two jumps if we prepare well.

Get 100,000 points for doing tricks with a motorcycle in Fortnite

The easiest thing is to do it in the classic battle royale mode of a lifetime, in case you had already gotten used to the non-construction mode. Later we will tell you why, but the first thing is to find one of them. The MEGA City itself and its surroundings, such as the circuit, is a good place to find a motorcycle and get out to a safer point.

Once in a calm zone (even inside the storm, sacrificing the game in pursuit of the mission), we can build a ramp 7 or 8 buildings high. We went down for our motorcycle, we got on it, and before jumping we accelerated to the maximum to, just when we were in the air, started the back-flip. We must be careful and fall well, and by doing so we will either have achieved 100,000 points, or we will be very close to doing so.