Get ready for the grand final of the League of Legends Borregos Cup with an in-person event in Guadalajara

University competitions have been part of the life of the school community in countries like Mexico, the project of Sheep Esports has given a lot to talk about over the years since it started to the point of having an Esports arena within one of the Tecnológico de Monterrey campuses, added the Sheep Cup It is one of the most important events in which students of this school participate in its different campuses.

The tournament Borregos Esports Cup Office Depot has a new edition where High School, University and Graduate players were able to participate in individual and team competitions where they were measured against opponents from different schools in order to consolidate themselves as the best, on the side of the 5vs5 tournament it was held in the League video game of Legends in which students from the different campuses of the Tecnológico de Monterrey participated.

“We also seek to find the best team on each campus, where highly competitive players who demonstrate a professional level of play participate” María Elisa Martínez, Sports Training leader at Tec de Monterrey.



After a few weeks of competition, we have the grand final close by, which will take place on April 12 at the Terraza de la Guadalajara Campus Library where the 2 finalist teams will have the opportunity to show that they are the best at this level, with great prizes from sponsors that will give the participants the opportunity to improve their set up as well as some monetary prizes that the winners will be given, remember that they can watch the broadcasts on the official Borregos networks to be able to enjoy all the excitement of this wonderful competition.