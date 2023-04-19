Get ready for the ultimate battle, Mega Man™ Battle Network Legacy Collection Spring into action today! | #Games | News of Anime, Manga and Videogames

How about the whole MultiAnime gang!

Greetings NetBattlers! Mega Man™ Battle Network Legacy Collection launches today. Fight your way through cybercrime in this adventure of Megamanas MegaMan.EXE and Lan Hikari return with the top 10 titles of Mega Man™ Battle Network! RE:Explore the Net Society with new features including online NetBattles, downloadable Battle Chips and Patch Cards, a high-resolution filter, and much more on PlayStation®4, Nintendo Switch™, and PC via Steam. The package Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection is available now for a suggested price* of US$59.99 (PlayStation Store), MXN$1,208.00 (Nintendo Store), and MXN$1,190.00 (Steam), while Volumes 1 and 2 can be purchased separately digitally for one price. suggested US$39.99 (PlayStation Store), MXN$805.00 (Nintendo Store), MXN$799.00 (Steam).

*Prices from Mexico. Other countries in the region must confirm prices and conditions in their respective digital stores.

Enter the networked world of the Net Society with Lan Hikari and her NetNavi, MegaMan.EXE, to save your fellow citizens from the growing threat of cybercrime. The collection’s online features allow NetBattlers to take on other players online in casual battles, play with friends in private battles, and rock the scoreboard in ranked matches. Other battle rules are also available, such as Royal Battles, Triple Battles of Mega Man™ Battle Network 3 and the Battles of versions of Mega Man™ Battle Network 4. Online, players can trade battle tokens, MegaMan.EXE styles, and NetNavi customization programs with other NetBattlers from around the world. Those who want to focus on living the adventures of Lan and MegaMan.EXE can use the new Buster MAX mode outside of online play to multiply the damage of MegaBuster’s normal shot by 100 times during each entry into the game.

Other great news is also included in this stream, such as 499 patch cards starting at Mega Man Battle Network 4 previously only available in Japan, a gallery with over 1,000 illustrations, a music player with 188 tracks from all 10 titles, an interactive 3D MegaMan.EXE PET on the home screen, and an optional high-resolution filter that offers sharp images.

About Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection today uploaded to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4™) and PC via Steam the top 10 titles from Mega Man Battle Network, including graphic filters and extra bonus content. The story of Mega Man Battle Network takes place in the near-future, interconnected world of the Net Society, which relies on familiar computer programs such as Network Navigators (or NetNavis) to manage everything from its toasters to the city’s power grids. Although the age of networks brings with it all kinds of conveniences, it has also brought a wave of cybercrime that is eroding all levels of society. In these games, players assume the role of Lan Hikari using her Personal Terminal (or PET) and her NetNavi, MegaMan.EXE, to take on the perpetrators of these cybercrimes. Players control MegaMan.EXE as he explores the network, engages in grid-based combat, and uses Battle Tokens to gain devastating abilities capable of wiping out even the most sinister viruses.

