Get ready: these are the launch times for Minecraft Legends

We are getting closer to what will be a new game from Xbox Game Studios. In this case, it’s about Minecraft Legends, a strategy game set in the world of cubes that seems to be one of the big releases this month.

Already preparing for its release on April 18, 2023, Xbox has already provided the times in which the game will be available for download. Its global launch will be at 12 p.m. EDT. This, if you are impatient, will give you clues as to when the pre-download will surely be available from the next week, while the time it will be available to play is already listed.

Minecraft Legends, a new foray into the world of cubes is almost here

In addition to this, if you are a PC player you must know the game requirements to know if you can run the game normally on your machine. With all this, it seems that Xbox’s strategy is to release all kinds of logistical information to make the launch a success.

Not being more, get ready because Minecraft Legends will arrive on April 18 and will be available from its release on Xbox Game Pass at the following times: