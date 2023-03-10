Get to know the trajectory of the Oscar nominee for Best Actress

O oscar 2023 takes place this coming Sunday (12) and Kate Blanchett competes for the statuette of Best actress by the movie ‘Tar’ (2022). The Australian actress marked her career starring in great works, being respected and requested in the film industry.

Highlights of your career

Cate began her rise in the market in 1998, with the film elizabeth, in which she played Queen Elizabeth I of England. Blanchett also had a prominent role in at dulogy in Lord of the Rings (2001-2003). In addition, he starred in the acclaimed film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) and in the trilogy The Hobbit (2012-2014).

Cate Blanchett still starred in the film blue jasmine (2013). Two years later, she also starred in the films carol (2015) and Manifest (2015). The actress was also in the production of Marvel Thor: Ragnarock. A little later, in 2018, she acted in The Mystery of the Clock on the Wall. In the same year, he starred Eight Women and a Secretalongside big Hollywood stars such as Sandra Bullock, Sarah Paulson It is Anne Hathaway.

Then, in 2019, Blanchett starred in Where are you, Bernadette?adaptation of the book by Maria Semple. Two years later, she acted in The Alley of Paradise It is Don’t Look Upwith Jennifer Lawrence It is Leonardo DiCaprio.

Cate Blanchett in ‘Tár'(2022) | Image: Reproduction

Tar (2022)

Anyway, we arrived in 2022 with the performance of Cate Blanchett in tar. The work tells the story of Lydia Tár, a great conductor who, at the height of her career, watches her decline around comments and mysteries about her life. The film was written and directed by Todd Field, which is nominated for an Oscar for Best Director. In addition, the film is also up for an Oscar for Best Picture.

The work was highly praised by the specialized media and in the Venice Film Festival, receiving a standing ovation. The film has won several awards since its release, including a Golden Globe it is a Critics Choice Awards.

Cate Blanchett has won numerous awards throughout her career. For the film Tar, Cate took a Critics Choice Awardsa prize Volpi Cupone Golden Globe it is a BAFTA. In this way, the actress is a strong bet for the Oscar.

Thus, the Oscar 2023 will take place in this Sunday, March 12thStarting at 21 hours (Brasília time), having its transmission in Brazil by TNT and for HBO Max.