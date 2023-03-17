Getting Overwatch 2 coins is easier if you don’t play it, and the key is in the Microsoft and Edge search engine

January 2, 2023, 10:18 – Updated February 20, 2023, 18:01

Since its launch, one of the most controversial sections of Overwatch 2 has been the change to its monetization. Moving from a premium model with microtransactions to free-to-play with battle pass has made things change a lot, and getting skins is more difficult than ever. Now, a user has found a way to get coins much faster than playing, and it’s all thanks to Microsoft.

And it is that, although it seems that the only way to get coins to get Overwatch 2 objects without paying is by playing and completing the weekly missions imposed on you by the game, it seems there are more efficient ways to do this. This is the story of a gamer who got more in 3 weeks than what Blizzard wanted to give him in 3 months.

In case you didn’t know, Microsoft has a funny way of tempting you to try their popular products. either through Bing, Edge, the Microsoft Store or the Xbox itself, using the services of those from Redmond grants you Microsoft Points if you complete various tasks. These, as you can imagine, can be redeemed for various rewards.

For 1,800 Microsoft points, you can get 200 Overwatch coins, and that’s what a Reddit user did, who in 3 months got 800 of them. By carrying out certain tasks for 3 months, he got more rewards than what Blizzard gave him for doing thes 143 weekly missions available from the launch of the online FPS.





Although it is true that his case is not that of the average user. By his own admission, he had to force himself to search with Bing, watch recommended videos, do daily activities, use mobile applications and read several recommended articles, yes it is important to emphasize how far some go to improve the monetization of the shooter.