Getting paid a tenner to report on the lowlands is weird, but not weird enough to just stay home

Every time I go to the Awakenings Techno Festival, I make a contribution to a good cause at the entrance. I have come to that festival as a journalist, because there are often good stories. I am welcome then, completely free of charge, but I am asked for a small favor in support of a charity.

It never occurred to me to be really angry over it. I thought it was fine. But now it appears that with all those generously donated contributions I have subjected myself to the reins of a coarse press, violating the freedom of the press. This is correct.

There was so much noise in the music press world last week about the tenor that Lowland wants to ask everyone who is on the guest list of the festival, whether it’s a representative of the press or anyone else invited. Tall trees catch a lot of wind again: There are more festivals that support a good cause through donations from guests and the press, but you never hear anyone complain about that. Maybe because it wasn’t about the Great Lowlands. Or because only fools like me went there, with a badly tuned injustice radar.

Late last week, the Lowlands tenor became the subject of theory, partly thanks to noisy fan Twitter. Journalists should be able to do their work without compensation was the view of, among others, the journalists’ union NVJ. Any ridiculous amount of contribution will get in the way of free reporting. The press never pays for the news, this is the starting point. news organizations like Advertisement And the NOS was forced to make a dramatic announcement to the Lowlands and society as a whole: if the Lowlands journalists do not back Tanner, there will be no Lowlands Report this year.

If you are forced to think about what happened to me, then the criticism is understandable. In fact, it is strange to ask someone who comes to work in the lowlands for money what it is even used for. You don’t ask Billie Eilish for a tenor, and neither does the bartender. Not even journalists: yes, they are at work too, sweating it out in the press room for three days and running to as many shows as possible. Nice work, yes. But work.

But not reporting because of that tenor objection, it goes too far. I went to my editor-in-chief this week to ask who’s position de volkrant Was in this case. It reads as follows: Asking journalists to contribute, even if it is now small and the donation goes to a good cause, could open the door for more restrictive measures. This is bad. But there’s no reason for Tanner to refrain from the report now. A report on such an important cultural event as the Lowlands is the newspaper’s obligation to the reader, and The Turner is not so bad that it cannot fulfill that obligation.

The editor-in-chief made a good comparison. Volkrant Reported on the World Cup in Qatar, which has been written about extensively, despite criticism of the human rights situation there. It was not an option not to report: the reporting obligation took precedence over the principle, incidentally also for Advertisement and NOS. Is the charity tenor principle a more important matter for the pop festival now?

I have a solution and I give it to the lowlands completely free of charge. Make contributions voluntary. Perhaps no one would think of donating, so the income for charity is the same. And the point of principle is gone.