Ghent tightens the screws for cruise ships: “We want less selfie tourists and more pajama tourists” (Ghent)

Five river cruise ships dock around 6 a.m. every day at Grootdock, near Decathlon and Weba. Tourists get breakfast on board and then they go by bus to Ghent, the center of Brussels or any other destination in our country. The existing jetties are not long or strong enough for really big ships and the power supply is also inadequate. That is why the North Sea Port Port Authority submitted an application for the construction of a new, larger and well-equipped jetty.

The city council recently approved that application. The three existing jetties will be removed and replaced by a single 85-metre jetty, which will allow two river cruise ships up to 135 meters in length to moor on either side. It is important that this does not increase the number of ships docking per day.

opposite of this. The limit is set at four. The city of Ghent says, “The number of passengers that the ships can transport will not be higher than in the current situation.” “It is expected that the number of buses carrying tourists afterwards will remain the same or less. And we need to focus on a sustainable mode of transportation for tourists.”

Read this also. “Done with more, more, more tourists”: Ghent wants a change after Corona

fine dust and soot

North Sea Port spokesman Johan Bresliers says the new jetty has an important ecological role: “The jetty should be ready in the summer of 2024. From then on, ships can switch off their diesel engines when they are tied up and connect This happens to power cabins at the pier. This reduces emissions of particulate matter, soot and CO2. Those boats can no longer shut down their engines for the comfort, refrigerator and safety of the guests.

A recent survey by Tourism Flanders showed that half of Ghent respondents want fewer cruise tourists. A note from two years ago by tourism alderman Bram van Breekvelt (Groen) states that Ghent does not want to attract any additional cruise tourists.

There was also a ceiling in 2021: instead of 12 river cruise ships per day, only five per day were allowed to dock in Ghent. Another one will be installed there in 2024. For (large) ocean cruises, the port of Ghent has post-corona restrictions in place.

Read this also. Ghent residents are facing more and more problems with tourists: half find the center overcrowded

group tours

The underlying idea is to advise against group tours. Cruise tourists sleep on board but take a bus to the city center quarter of the city and take a guided walking tour of the city and dine, shop and tour on boats. It brings wealth, but the economic returns are “not your thing” according to Van Breeckvelt. “We must take a critical look at all forms of tourism,” says Alderman.

“If you look at how popular cruises are and the impact they have on many cities, the decision we made a few years ago to put the brakes on them was clearly the right one,” says Van Breeckvelt. “We like tourists who stay one or more nights in our city. There is no support among Ghent residents for more cruise tourism. We want less selfie tourists and more pajama tourists.

Read this also. A night in a hotel in Ghent is half a euro more expensive: the tourist tax is rising, but not for everyone