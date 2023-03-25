Ghost in the Shell SAC_2045 2 will have a compilation movie

taking advantage of anime japan 2023 the official website of Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 revealed that its second season will include a compilation film that will premiere in 2023. You can see above a promotional image drawn by Ilya Kuvshinov.

The 12-episode first season was broadcast on Netflix worldwide in April 2020 and then the 12-episode second season premiered in May 2022.

The first season compilation film, titled Ghost in The Shell SAC_2045 Sustainable Warhad a two-week limited release in 20 theaters in Japan on November 12, 2021. Its Blu-ray will be released on May 26, 2023.

The animation is from Production IG in collaboration with Sole Digital Artsthe direction of the 1st season is from Kenji Kamiyama (Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex) and Shinji Aramaki (Appleseed) directs season 2, character design is by Ilya Kushinov (The Wonderland). the music is from Nobuko Toda (Sweetness & Lightning, The case files of Jeweler Richard) and Kazuma Jinnouchi Busou Shinki: Moon Angel). The opening theme will be “Fly with me” by millennium parade.

As for voice actors, Atsuko Tanaka, Akio Ohtsuka, Kōichi Yamadera, Yutaka Nakano, Toru Ohkawa, Takashi Onozuka, Tarô Yamaguchi and Sakiko Tamagawa reprise their respective roles as Motoko Kusanagi, Batou, Togusa, Ishikawa, Saito, Paz, Borma and Tachikoma from the franchise’s previous anime (only Ghost in the Shell Arise had different cast members).

A Production IG released in 1995 and 2004 the anime films Ghost in the Shell It is Ghost in the Shell 2: Innocence as well as the 2002 anime series Ghost in the Shell: Stand Alone Complex. In 2013, the prequel OVA was released Ghost in the Shell Arise and of course in April 2017 a live-action film adaptation with the participation of Scarlett Johansson.