Ghost of Tsushima movie production is progressing well, according to director Chad Stahelski

Sony is doing pretty well when it comes to filming their beloved IP. The HBO series The Last of Us received a good response and we will soon be able to admire the Gran Turismo film on the silver screen. Meanwhile, a series about God of War has gone into production and Ghost of Tsushima is also getting a film adaptation. Development has been underway for several years, and now director Chad Stahelski has provided an update on how things are going.

The man behind John Wick among others has indicated to ComicBookMovie that they are currently deep in production. Stahelski is very confident in the project and the team is currently busy overseeing, for example, the visual aspect, which Stahelski says is a “unique part” of the game. He hopes that the story of Jin Sakai and his trials will not be lost despite the fact that a comprehensive story has to be compressed into a feature film.