GHOST: One of the most important Hard Rock bands of our time arrives in Brazil with a monumental show on its world tour “Re-Imperatour”

Acclaimed as one of the great forces of the world hard rock scene, the Swedish band GHOST returns to Brazil in September, six years after his last visit to the country, in 2017, when he joined the cast of Maximus Festival.

Just over a month after announcing an extensive tour across North America, with 27 dates, the masked band confirm they will make a unique performance in the country, in September 21ston the stage of Unimed Spacein São Paulo.

The presentation in São Paulo is yet another realization of MOVE Concertssponsored by the Porto Bank. Tickets will be on pre-sale for customers with a Porto Bank credit card from Tuesday, April 11th at 10am until Thursday, April 13 at 9:59 am, when sales to the general public begin. Tickets will be available at www.livepass.com.br

Over one billion in streamswinners of Grammy It’s from American Music Awardsamong many other awards, the band is reaping the laurels of its latest and acclaimed album, RULESwhich was at the top of the world charts and supports the group’s new tour, along with the successes that fans have come to expect from their performances.

About Ghost

Ghost continues to elevate and reaffirm its status as one of the world’s most cherished and celebrated creative forces. Amassing well over a billion streams, the GRAMMY-winning band has been performing live to ever-growing and ever-more passionate crowds in what Rolling Stone called a “euphoric spectacle.” They range from sold-out shows from arenas such as The Forum in Los Angeles and Barclays Center in New York to London’s O2 Arena and Stockholm’s Avicii Arena.

In March 2022, THE LOS ANGELES TIMES reported in a cover story that Ghost had “conquered metal and the charts” when their fifth album RULES debuted at #1 on the US album charts, entering the BILLBOARD 200 at #2 and peaking at #1 in Sweden, Germany and Finland, and reaching a top five position in the UK, Netherlands, Belgium, Canada, Australia, France and Ireland, among other countries.

Produced by Klas Åhlund and mixed by Andy Wallace – and featuring “Spillways” – hailed as a “sweetly constructed rock tune” by the New York Times, the album RULES continues the success of Prequel, released in 2018 and nominated for a GRAMMY for Best Rock Album and considered a prediction of the pandemic. On this new album, from 2021, the metal band is talking about the fall of the rulers: over the course of the 12-song cycle, empires rise and fall, would-be messiahs exercise their hype and prophecies are announced.

GHOST SERVICE

São Paulo Brazil

Date: Thursday, September 21, 2023

Local: Unimed Space

Opening of Gates: 6:30 pm

Ghost Presentation: 21h

Pre sale:

Pre-sale for Porto Bank credit card customers starts: Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at 10:00 am

Pre-sale for Porto Bank credit card customers ends: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 9:59 am

General Sale: Thursday, April 13, 2023 at 10:00 am

Sales at: www.livepass.com.br

Prices:

Premium track – BRL 580.00 // Premium half-price track – BRL 290.00

Track – 370.00 // Halfway track – BRL 185.00

Mezzanine – BRL 600.00 //Mezzanine-half entrance – BRL 300.00

Cabin A/B – BRL 650.00 // Cabin A/B half price – BRL 325.00

About Move Concerts

Considered one of the main concert promoters in Latin America, Move Concerts built an extensive network in Latin America and promoted the passage of large tours across the continent. The company has already taken more than 8 million people to concerts and brought to the country more than 230 tours of great names in the world of music such as Lionel Richie, Iron Maiden, Ed Sheeran, Shawn Mendes, Michael Bublé, Norah Jones, Katy Perry among others, in addition to festivals such as Maximus Festival, Z Festival and Summer Soul Festival. The company also operates in the creation of special contents, management of artists and management in sport. The partnership formed between the DCSET group and the promoter brought more commercial and strategic strength to the company, expanding its participation in the events market in the country and making the resumption of major events even more significant, to meet the high expectations of the public.

About Porto

Porto is more than an insurance company, it is an ecosystem of protection service solutions with embedded technology to improve and facilitate the customer experience. With more than 75 years in the market, the company has three business verticals: Porto Seguro, Porto Saúde and Porto Bank. In addition to 12.3 million unique customers, 13,000 employees, 13,000 providers and 33,000 partner brokers, the company also has 55 branches and regional offices throughout Brazil. Altogether 27 companies are part of the Porto Seguro universe – among them: Azul Seguros, Itaú Seguros de Auto e Residência and Porto Seguro Uruguay. In 2022, the Company had revenue of R＄28.0 billion and net profit of R＄1.13 billion. It is time to accelerate growth and expand new business fronts to launch more and more innovative products and to be more and more a safe haven for people and their dreams.

