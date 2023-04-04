Ghosted: No response | Trailer for the action-romance movie starring Ana de Armas and Chris Evans on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ recently released the trailer and premiere date for its long-awaited production “Ghosted: No response“, original title “Ghosted: Unanswered“, starring Ana de Armas of “No Time to Die” and Blade Runner 2049, and Chris Evans of “Captain America: The First Avenger” and “Defending Jacob”.

The story follows the main couple, Cole (Evans) and Sadie (de Armas), who become involved in a series of events that put their lives in danger. Cole falls deeply in love with the enigmatic Sadie, but is shocked to discover that she is a secret agent. Before they can decide on a second date, they are pulled into an international adventure to save the world.

Synopsis of Ghosted: No response

The cast also includes Adrien Brody from “Succession”, Mike Moh from “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”, Amy Sedaris from “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”, Tim Blake Nelson from “Watchmen” and Tate Donovan from “Argo”.

“Ghosted: No response” is a collaboration between Apple TV+ and Skydance and is directed by Dexter Fletcher of “Rocketman” and written by Rhett Reese of “Deadpool”, Paul Wernick, Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. The producers are David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Don Granger of Skydance, along with Jules Daly, Evans, Reese and Wernick. Executive producers are Donald J. Lee Jr., Brian Bell and de Armas.

Ghosted: Unanswered will be available to stream April 21 on Apple TV+