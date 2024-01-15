Giancarlo Stanton’s hit brings Yankees closer

right handed slugger new York Yankees, giancarlo stantonScored the first run for his team this Friday.

brox faced New York Mets at George M. Steinbrenner Field. At the time of writing these lines, the match, which started today (March 22) at 1:07 pm (ET), is 2×1 in three full innings in favor of the National League.

The guests scored two runs at the end of the second innings. But the Yankee artillery responded by scoring in the bottom of the third. thanks in large part to the slugger giancarlo stantonWho responded again with runners in scoring position.

With one out on the board, Gleyber Torres was hit by a pitch. Juan Soto singled to left field and Aaron Judge gave up the second out via strikeout. Hunter Parsons replaced starting pitcher Tyler Stuart. giancarlo stanton He received it in a humiliating manner.

Giancarlo Stanton scored the first run for his team

“Big Foot” He fouled off the righty reliever’s first pitch (sinker 95.5 mph). But the second launch did not forgive him, giancarlo stanton He hit a slider (81.1 mph) to the outside corner and singled off left fielder Tyrone Taylor. Gleyber Torres scored the first run for the locals and Juan Soto advanced to second base.

connection of giancarlo stanton It departed at a speed of 84.3 mph and covered a distance of 228 feet (14-degree angle). Thus, the Yankee fourth hitter and designated hitter brought their team closer to the scoreboard, now that they were losing by the minimum.

giancarlo stanton He’s had a great spring training. Even at the age of 34, he looks in great shape. Injuries have plagued his career. If he stays healthy this year, he could contribute significantly offensively. new York Yankees,

So far in spring training he is hitting .333/.390/.722/1.112 with four home runs and 11 RBI in 35 at-bats. He also hit three homers in a recent game. giancarlo stanton He’s ready to continue showing off his immense power when he reaches home plate.





