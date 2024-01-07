Giannis Antetokounmpo entered Bucks history with a spectacular game against the Rockets; He is behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

despite the defeat of milwaukee bucks before Houston Rockets (108-112) This Saturday, at Toyota Center, Greek Star giannis antetokounmpo has achieved an important milestone and is very close to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

Giannis achieves important record with Bucks

box power forward, giannis antetokounmpothe night is over houston With 48 points, 17 rebounds and two assists, but it was not enough to avoid defeat against the Rockets.







However, the Greek’s numbers allowed him to continue writing his name in the history of the Bucks. giannis Recorded the fourth game of his career with 45 or more points and at least 15 rebounds.

like this, Antetokounmpo It stands alone below Kareem Abdul-JabbarWho has eight games with the Milwaukee franchise with those numbers.





Antetokounmpo’s great game wasn’t enough to defeat the Rockets

Houston Rockets beat (18-16) milwaukee bucks (25-11) despite Greeley’s 48 points and 17 rebounds Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The Rockets were dominated by 18 early in the fourth quarter, but played a great Antetokounmpo He adjusted the game in the last moments.

Giannis Antetokounmpo attempts a basket against the Rockets. Michael Wyke/LaPresse

alperen sengun He was the best with 21 points and 11 rebounds (double-double) rocketsIn which Jeff Green and Jalen Green also stood out with 16 points, and Jabari Smith Jr. With another double-double of 14 points and 12 rebounds.

box They remain in second place in the East despite the loss rockets They live in the squares of play-in From the west.