Giants allies with Sportfive to look for a ‘title sponsor’ and sell the ‘naming’ of its headquarters

Giants goes back to the market to sell its naming rights. the esports club has reached an agreement with Sportfive to market three exclusive packages: the title rights of the club, the main sponsorship on the front of the shirt and the naming rights of the Home of Giants, its headquarters in Malaga, as reported in a statement.

The association between both organizations seeks to “elevate our strategy both commercially and at a national and international level,” highlighted José Ramón Díaz, CEO of Giants. For Sergi Vieta, CEO of Sportfive Iberia, “associating with Giants and contributing to their business development and growth of brand value is a milestone.”

the agreement arrives after the jump of Giants to the new world league of Valorant with a franchise. The club has not had a title sponsor for more than a year since it lost Vodafone, and in recent years it has promoted its headquarters as a new commercial asset.

In the absence of updating the forecasts, Giants expected to reach a turnover of around 5.4 million euros in 2022. It has sponsors such as Digi, Nike, Burger King, KitKat, Chupa Chups, Maggi, Fitchin, Sony Music, Diesel and Hot Wheels.