Giants and Sportfive alliance to promote club sponsorship agreements – PublicidAD Newspaper

giantsthe most successful esports team in Spain, and sportfive, a marketing agency in the world of sports, have announced an alliance to promote sponsorship agreements for the professional organization of competitive video games. By virtue of this agreement, Sportfive will exclusively market three Giants strategic packages: naming and main sponsor of the club and naming sponsor of the Home of Giants.

This union between Giants and Sportfive seeks to elevate the commercial strategy of the esports club and consolidate future partnerships, both nationally and internationally. This agency, with a presence in the big capitals, has promoted important sponsorship agreements with the main sports entities of the planet and also with leading esports clubs in America, Europe and Asia.

Giants has selected Sportfive as a partner to work exclusively on the marketing of its name sponsor (club name) and main sponsor (main presence on T-shirt and different media), as well as the name of your headquartersthe Home of Giants in Malaga, the country’s great video game competition center.

Sportfive has sponsored businesses with a global impact: the Allianz Stadium of the Juventusthe main sponsor of Atletico Madrid in The league and of the lakers in the nbaas well as the official partner of Oppo in the Champions League. In esports, he has participated in the partnership of Santander Bank and the LECthe most important League of Legends championship in Europe, and has established fruitful links with top-level organizations such as fnatic either Gen.G.

Currently, Giants compete in League of Legends, Valorant and fighting games. In Valorant, the people of Malaga have a team in the world league of this title, the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT), which promises to revolutionize the ecosystem of video game competitions. Giants is one of the oldest and most popular esports clubs in Europe and accumulates more than 30 million followers in social networks.

Jose Ramon DiazCEO and co-owner of Giants, highlights: «We are very proud to be able to work with a leading agency in its field such as Sportfive. We are sure that they will help us elevate our business strategy both nationally and internationally. This type of alliance adds a lot of value to the company, you just have to see the scale of the partners in which they have participated. In addition, they have a great knowledge of esports, its idiosyncrasies and the agents that make it up, which is a real plus. It’s an opportunity that will yield great results.”

Sergi VietaCEO of Sportfive Iberia, comments: “It is a milestone for Sportfive to partner with Giants, the esports team with the longest tradition in Spain, and to contribute to its commercial development and brand value growth both in Spain and in the rest of the world.