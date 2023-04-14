Giants beat BBL and confirm their progression on the Valorant Champions Tour in Berlin

giantsthe esports club from Malaga, has defeated BBL Esports and has achieved his second victory on the fourth day of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) that is being disputed in berlin. The team from Malaga has won 2-0 after beating a Turkish team on both maps that, despite not yet having tasted what victory is so far in VCT, has given a lot of trouble, especially in the first . With this result, Giants get 2-2 in the standings and, in the absence of the clash between Vitality and Karmine Corp that will close the fourth day on Friday night, is consolidated in playoff berths.

Giants continued the positive feelings shown in the previous victory against KOI. BBL Esports, bottom of the championship, resisted on the first map, but could barely do anything on the second against the torrent of play from the giants, who on this occasion did know how to close the match with solvency. In the remarkable Giants choral performance he especially noted cloudswhich ended to his credit with 46 kills and several defining moments when fastening rounds typical of top-level players.

The first map was played in Ice box, which was selected by BBL. It is a seemingly simple map that requires a very direct game. In this scenario, Giants started very well (6-2), with Accurate Hoody and Cloud liquidating rivals, but before and after the change to the attacking side, the Turks shook the advantage of the people of Malaga. so much that BBL came to put 9-10 in front.

The hand of coach Pipson was decisive to win Icebox. A timeout requested by the Russian Giants coach was vital to close the first map, since after the ‘time out’ the team from Malaga nailed four consecutive rounds and achieved the final 13-10. In that section, Fitinho signed one of the plays of the matchwinning in a two against one against QutionerX and SouhcNi to get the twelfth round and clear the way to victory in Icebox.

Split it was something else. On the map chosen by the Malacitanos, Giants did not give the BBL a comeback a chance, especially when he scored on his locker seven consecutive rounds. Cloud completed his fabulous performance and annihilated any rebellion attempt by the Turkish bloc he leads Vladformer Giants coach.

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) is one of the most important international professional video game championships and clubs belonging to the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) compete in Berlin. With this second victory, Giants is already the best Spanish representative of the VCT. After the commitment against BBL, those of Pipson will face the also Turks of FUT Esports on Thursday, April 20 at 9:00 p.m.