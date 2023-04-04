Giants debuts in the VCT, one of the most important video game competitions











In April 2020, Riot Games released the video game Valorant. Barely three years later, this game of first person shooting has a mass of active users that exceeds 22 milliona professionalized structure that integrates hundreds of players, coaches and analysts that are dedicated exclusively to the development of their competitive activity, a competition system that brings together organizations from all over the world and millionaire audiencesboth streaming and in face-to-face events.

At the top of this system is the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT), the brand new world league of recently created Valorant with “the highest level players, the most expert coaches, the fiercest rivalries, the most cutting-edge teams, the most attractive narratives. In short, where the best are, where the Valorant elite are. In this international league is Giants, the esports club from Malaga, which debuts this Monday in the VCT,” Giants said in a statement.

giants face this monday March 27th its official premiere on VCT. it does against the current world champion, Fnatic, in a duel that will start at 9:00 p.m. (Spanish time). The match takes place in Messe Berlin Charlottenburg and can be seen on the official broadcast and on the streamer Hitboxking. The expectation”It’s shot”, with no tickets available for the opening day. The block made up of Fitinho, Rhyme, Nukkye, Hoody and Cloud, led by Pipson and Milan, is ready for the challenge.

The giants have installed in Berlin since March 17, although the roster has been training since November, the month in which it was formed, and offered a remarkable performance in Brazil last February. “At VCT we meet teams from all over the world, each with their own style and strategy of play. We have to be ready for anything and be able to quickly adapt to situations that come our way,” says Coach Pipson , which on previous occasions has enhanced the human group available to it.

“For Giants it is quite a milestone be in the VCT”, says David Alonso ‘Lozark’, sports director of the entity that accompanies the players and coaches in the German capital. “The VCT is a tournament that has won a great importance in the universe of esports and that brings together some of the best players and teams. For us, being in the league is a great opportunity to show our potential and to continue to grow as an organization,” he adds.

After the game against Fnatic, Giants is measured to NaVi on Wednesday from 18:00. These matches and the ones that follow can also be seen on a giant screen from the club’s headquarters in Malaga, at the Home of Giants. A party with special guests is already planned for the premiere and the stands will be filled with fans. Here you can check the calendar. Tickets can be obtained on the official Giants website.

Valorant Champions Tour Format

Berlin is the headquarters of the EMEA division, of which the Costa del Sol team is a part together with KOI and Hereticsthe others Spanish representatives, and Karmine Corp, Vitality, Team Liquid, NaVi, BBL, FUT Esports and the aforementioned Fnatic. In EMEA are those chosen from Europe, Africa and the Middle East by Riot Games. The league is completed by ten other organizations from the Americas and another ten from Asia-Pacific.

The first six in this regular phasewhich develops from March 27 to May 28They qualify for the playoffs. Finishing in the top four in this knockout round awards a ticket to the Tokyo Masterswhich is the next international event in which the joint faces of all divisions of the June 11 to 25; Finishing in the top three in the regular phase, in addition to giving a place in the Masters, guarantees the presence in the Champions League in Los Angeles. This appointment, which is held from August 6 to 26, is the final icing on the exercise in the Valorant Champions Tour, it is the great goal that all clubs pursue. Depending on the results in the Masters and a last qualifier before the Champions League, there could be two additional places to go to the Champions League. There are also various economic prizes linked to the best possible classification.

The Giants goal is fight for a ticket in both the Masters and the Champions. The team already offered an exciting performance at LOCK IN Sao Paulo, in an event that brought together the 30 participants plus two Chinese representatives that served as the first contact and rehearsal prior to the official league that now starts from the respective headquarters of each division, Berlin (Germany), Los Angeles (United States) and Seoul (South Korea).

Giants team for the VCT

Last September Riot Games announced its chosen ones to integrate the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) for the next four years. Giants was among them, which marked the return to the international elite of esports. In less than two months, the Giants squad for this great challenge was revealed, for a competition that will revolutionize the current structures of electronic sports.

In the announced roster there was an icon, old acquaintances and interesting bets. The coach Daniil Meshcheriakov ‘Pipson’ has returned to the Spanish club after his passing through G2. The same path as Aaro Peltokangas ‘Hoody’, who signed for the same European organization after a successful stage at Giants and has returned to the entity that catapulted him. Also from G2 comes Žygimantas Chmieliauskas ‘Nukkye’.

The block was completed by Emir Muminovic ‘Rhyme’ (formerly from Gen.G), Kirill Nekhozhin ‘Cloud’ (formerly from Navi) and Adolfo Gallego ‘Fitinho’, Giants emblem and a benchmark in the Spanish Riot Games shooter scene and of national esports in general. In his role as an analyst, he accompanies the coaching staff Milan Meij, who was world champion with Acend in 2021.

In the VCT the new Giants clothing is also officially released, which last Wednesday announced its return to blue, the historical color of the entity since its foundation in 2008.