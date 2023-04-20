Giants hit hard and knock FUT Esports down

The second day of this Week 4 of competition in the Valorant Champions Tour of EMEA started off a bit troublesome the postponement of the game between koi and fnatic for various cases of covid in the ranks of the English team jeopardized the development of what would end up being a great day for another Spanish team: Giants. The Malaga team then did take charge of the only game of the day at the VCT EMEA and, he has done it with an excellent victory against one of the leaders of the contest.

Tonight Spain became a Giant, the team led by Adolfo «Fit1nho» Gallego soundly defeated FUT Esports for 2-0. This victory, developed in Icebox (13-5; fut pick) and Split (13-11; picked by Giants), ends up being an important notice from the squad itself giants to the rest of the teams in the league. The great figure of the Malaga team was the Lithuanian «Nukkye» what playing with killjoy and race He dispatched 41 kills, seven assists and 24 kills, giving him a fearsome 1.71 K/D to lead the Giants to yet another win.

Thanks this result giants reaches its third victory in a row and does so against one of the teams that have been giving the note and surprising not only with the level of play but also with the results obtained in the first three weeks. With a record of three wins and two losses, giants climb to fourth place where it is already known that the week will end ahead of Team Liquid, the squadron itself FUT Esports and according to the difference in rounds, tomorrow he could go up one more position after the game between Vitality and NAVI.

All the matches of Week 4 of the VCT EMEA.

Yesterday – Matchday 12

Team Liquid 2-0 Team Heretics.

Today – Matchday 13

fnatic vs. koi – Postponed;

vs. – Postponed; giants 2-0 FUT Esports.

Tomorrow – Matchday 14

NAVI vs. Karmine Corp – From 6:00 p.m. ESP / 1:00 p.m. ARG / 12:00 p.m. CHI / 10:00 a.m. MEX;

vs. – From 6:00 p.m. ESP / 1:00 p.m. ARG / 12:00 p.m. CHI / 10:00 a.m. MEX; Vitality vs. BBL Esports – From 9:00 p.m. ESP / 4:00 p.m. ARG / 3:00 p.m. CHI / 1:00 p.m. MEX.

