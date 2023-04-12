Giants is measured to the KOI of Piqué and Ibai

giantsthe esports club from Malaga, faces this Friday, April 7 from 9:00 p.m. in Berlin, the match corresponding to the third day of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT). The adversary is koi, one of the Spanish participants in this international video game competition. After a very tough start against two of the great favorites to win the crown in this VCT, Fnatic and NaVi, the team led by Pipson is looking for the first victory of the season against a direct rival such as KOI, the club of Ibai Llanos and Gerard Piqué.

This is a key clash to keep intact the options of going to the playoffs and to be able to aspire to qualify for the Masters and the Champions, the events that complete the Valorant Champions Tour circuit after this regular phase. This is the format of the VCT. It can be followed on the official Valorant channel and on the streamer Hitbox.









After losing their faces on the first day against Fnatic, current world champion, Giants was about to give the bell against NaVi, world semifinalist, in the second. The Costa del Sol team was one round away from victory. Against KOI, a new opportunity to redeem himself.

Fitinho, Nukkye, Rhyme, Cloud and Hoody are confident of inaugurating their record of victories. “It’s always fun facing a Spanish team. It’s going to be crazy for the viewers and for the community,” says Adolfo Gallego ‘Fitinho’, one of the three national players of the VCT. Another is the captain of KOI, José Luis Aranguren Herrero ‘Koldamenta’, one of the most popular and veteran figures of esports in Spain. In fact, he is nicknamed the ‘Grandfather’ of the Spanish Valorant community, with Fitinho being the ‘Kid’. Mixwell, the other Spaniard who plays in the other national representative of the competition, Heretics, is the ‘Father’. Spanish pique between players, Spanish pique between clubs.

Party at Home of Giants

The Home of Giants in Málaga, the Giants headquarters, will reopen its doors to welcome the public and see the block’s performance live. The response to the first two days, in which exciting moments have been experienced, has been outstanding. Tickets can be withdrawn on the club’s official website. The viewers have also responded: the duel against NaVi exceeded audiences of 260,000 viewers.

Valorant Calendar

After the commitment against KOI, Giants will face the BBL Turks on Friday, April 14, this time at 6:00 p.m.