Giants is ready to jump into the international VALORANT

Less than a week after the VALORANT return to screens around the world, we have one of our representatives ready. Giants Gaming is prepared for the LOCK IN of Sao Paulo, which will be his first international VALORANT tournament. The Spanish organization celebrates a new milestone in his esports career with a special t-shirt and a unique event in the Home of Giants. The squad will not only seek to celebrate in Brazil, but will also throw the party in Malaga, as they have always done.

Giants Gaming It’s one of the 32 teams that will integrate the inaugural tournament of the VALORANT Champions Tour (VCT). The organization from Malaga is part of the trio of Spanish representatives that will compete in the LOCK IN of Sao Paulo. The tournament will be kick start of the VALORANT 2023 season and will introduce all the teams on the international scene. Among the 32 participants we will have, 10 from the EMEA region, 10 from the Americas and 10 from the Pacific region, while the last 2 additions will be two representatives from China. giants will have his debut before Detonation FocusMEin a best-of-three duel (Bo3) the next Monday 13 at 10:00 p.m. (Spanish time).

The party awaits in Sao Paulo and Malaga

The tournament will be a direct elimination, so a loss of giants will mean the early dismissal of the competition. You can find out in detail the key to this tournament at this article, seeing the possible crossings, as well as the dates and times of the other competitors. As we mentioned, this tournament will be the first international contact of VALORANT in 2023. The winning region of the LOCK IN will give an additional ticket to their region for the VCT: Masters. While this will be important, the larger intent of the tournament and its format will be unveil all the new faces that have arrived on the international scene, among them the giants.

Presentation of the exclusive Giants jersey for the LOCK IN of Sao Paulo / Giants

giants It has been specially prepared for the occasion, highlighting the choice of colors. The giants will wear a special t-shirt of the LOCK In with the colors green and yellow who stand out in Brazilian sports. Apart from causing sensations with the greenyellow on the premmises Ginásio do Ibirapuera of sao paulo, giants don’t forget your home. He Home of Giants Malaga will also experience a party. He viewing party of Giants will gather great streamers and content creators with the public present. figures how Hitbox, Abby, Vorwenn, Leviathan and jesskiu will be present at the event that will take place next Monday in Giants debut.

Giants prepares to rub shoulders with other VALORANT giants

Although the organization has not only prepared an incredible party to celebrate their feat. Giants are more than ready for their team to compete at the highest level. The quintet formed by Adolfo Gallego «fit1nho«, Aaro Peltokangas «hoody«, Žygimantas Chmieliauskas «nukkye«, Emir Muminovic «rhyme» and Kirill Nehozhin «clouds» is ready to rub shoulders with the best in the world. The team will be led by coach Daniil Meshcerayakov.”pipsoN«Who leaves spoke about the long-awaited premiere.

According to Pipson, the LOCK IN will be a unique opportunity to improve for the regular phase of the VCT: EMEA. “This tournament is very important, but after there will be more tournaments. This event is very useful for the competition, and also for training, since there are clubs from other regions and we can study other styles game”, comments the Russian coach.

While the tournament holds great value for the winning region, for the teams it is a constant do-or-die in a lengthy knockout bracket. Pipson does not put a specific goal for the Giants, leaving the following analysis on the premiere. “Our goal is simply to be the best version of ourselves, so we have come to do the best possible. We don’t have a defined goal, like the semifinals or something similar, we want to go step by step and improve in the long run«