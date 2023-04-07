Giants knock down KOI in the Valorant Champions Tour (0-2)

Giants, the esports club from Malaga, has knocked down KOI in the Spanish duel of the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) and has achieved its first victory in the competition. A 0-2 win after an outstanding performance in choir and, above all, thanks to a sublime first map. The series was balanced in the second, but Giants asserted the superiority shown in the match corresponding to the third day of the Valorant world league that is being played in Berlin.

The first map, chosen by giants, was played on Lotus. The team from Malaga did not give any option to koi, powerless before the rhythmic movements of a Giants who took an almost insurmountable advantage from the first guns (1-7). As if that were not enough, an imperial Cloud appeared in tight rounds to make the difference and achieve a resounding 1-13 in favor of the giants.









The second map was developed in Ascent, the one chosen by KOI. Giants gave a lesson in pride to finally take the game against a KOI that, although it went further with six consecutive rounds, failed to put the tables on the scoreboard or take the match to a third stage thanks to the resistance of the block led by Pipson . After the change of sides, a triple by Fitinho with the pistols and an echo round were decisive to obtain an advantage that was vital to reach the final 11-13. This time the ghosts of the NaVi day did not appear.

already in play off

With this result, Giants is placed with a 1-2 box in the standings and is already in playoff positions. After this commitment against KOI, the Malacitanos will face the BBL Turks on Friday, April 14, this time at 6:00 p.m.

The Home of Giants in Málaga, the Giants headquarters, vibrated with his team and so did an expedition from the Costa del Sol at the Berlin stage. They were finally able to celebrate Giants’ first win in the Valorant Champions Tour, one of the most important esports competitions internationally.