Giants leave Brazil empowered and focus on the Valorant league

giantsthe esports club from Malaga, returns from Brazil with a top 16 and faces the start of the world league season with as much enthusiasm as optimism. Valorant, the Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) that starts in Berlin on March 27 and that brings together the most relevant video game organizations internationally. The Giants’ first opponent in this regular season is a colossus like Fnatic. Both teams will face each other in the duel that will open the competition.​

The competition starts in Berlin in March

The adventure of the VCT LOCK IN Sao Paulo ended for Giants against NRG, implacable in the round of 16. The giants managed to prevail on the first map with an imperial Fitinho against a block made up of three runners-up in the world, but the North American squad knew how to turn the final score around. Giants closes its contest in the inaugural event of the Valorant Champions Tour as the best representative of Spain after passing the first round against the Japanese Detonation FM and facing NRG in the next.

Despite the fact that Giants is out of this tournament, the team made up of Fitinho, Rhyme, Nukkye, Hoody and Cloud, led by Pipson, offers very good feelings and gives arguments to think about a great sporting performance for the season that will rise the curtain in berlin It is in the German capital where the competition for the clubs selected by Riot Games to integrate the EMEA region (Europe, the Middle East and Africa) will begin..

The goal now is to qualify for the Masters and the Champions League, the most important events on the VCT world circuit.

Giants debuts against Fnatic on Monday, March 27 at 6:00 p.m. Spanish time. It is the first official match of the VCT in the EMEA region. On Wednesday, March 29, the opponent will be NaVi, and it will be played at the same time. Although there will be meetings from Monday to Friday the first week, the days in EMEA will take place on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.