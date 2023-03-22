Giants return to blue in commemoration of their first step in the international arena

G.iants is the most successful esports club in Spain. The entity from Malaga has grown since its creation in 2008, and has gone through multiple games, in which it has won titles. Now, in 2023 they have presented a return to their old image, a return to the blue that characterized them.

15 years have passed since the creation of Giants. The people of Malaga began their journey with this color, blue, and now they do it with this new garmentwith the Giants name in mirror effect on the front, and that the players will wear LoL, VALORANT and fighting games.

A color with history

The motto of the campaign that they present is ‘Back to blue’, a return to the blue that characterized them. With him they grew and reached the LCS, the previous European LoL competition, precedent of the LECand they also excelled in other games, such as Call of Duty.

Now, With their arrival at the VALORANT VCT they want blue to bring them that luck and strength again, to show that the giants are still more alive than ever. It will be precisely in the VCT, in next Monday’s match against Fnaticwhen they wear the new shirt for the first time.

And of course, it doesn’t stop there. Blue is also a symbol of Malaga, his homeland, as José Ramón Díaz, CEO and owner of the club, points out: “Giants return to blue for our return to international competition and as part of our fifteenth anniversary celebration of the club. We are excited to return to a color so linked to our history and our land, Malagawhich we are going to represent in one of the most important video game competitions since esports existed.”